One death, one in the hospital after snowmobiles crash at Listowel

One person died and another was sent to the hospital after a crash on Monday evening between two snowmobiles in Huron County, provincial police said.

It was the second death of a snowmobile in Southwestern Ontario in less than 24 hours, after a missing man was found dead in Elgin County early Monday.

Huron OPP says the Monday night crash took place at 8:45 PM. on a trail between Krauter Line and Henfryn Line, southwest of Listowel.

Two people were taken to the hospital. One of them died in the hospital while the other was being treated for minor injuries, according to police.

The identity of the deceased was not disclosed from the beginning of Tuesday.

Earlier on Monday, the provincial police in Elgin County were driven shortly before 12.30 to a house on Munro Line, a rural road about 10 minutes northwest of Port Stanley, for reports of a missing person on a snowmobile.

The police started a search in the area and found around 7:30 am the body of a man, along with the missing snowmobile.

The police later identified the man as Brad Jackson, 52, from Southwold.

Both incidents are still being investigated, the police said.