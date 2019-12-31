One dead, one seriously injured in alleged DUI accident

Loading...

TAYLORSVILLE – A man is dead and another hospitalized in critical condition after an accident that police believe might have been caused by a drunk driver.

Just after 11 p.m. On Monday, a woman driving west on 4700 South passed a red light and collided with a vehicle heading south on 2700 West, according to a sworn statement from a police reserve.

The impact of the collision pushed the vehicle south about 200 feet to the northbound lane, Unified Police Detective Ken Hansen said.

The woman, Andrea Lane Miller, 39, of Taylorsville, got out of her car after the accident and tried to flee the scene, Hansen said.

"The witnesses heard the suspect saying," I need to go and I can't do this, "says the affidavit.

An agent with Adult Probation and Probation who was in the area saw the woman and arrested her.

“While she was detained, the suspect declared that she had a gun in her jacket. A semi-automatic pistol was removed from the left inner pocket of his jacket, ”according to the affidavit.

The driver of the other vehicle, a man, was killed. His passenger was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. The names of the victims were not revealed immediately.

The officer who arrested him reported that he smelled of alcohol on Miller's breath.

“I conducted field sobriety on the suspect and determined that he was under the influence of alcohol. The suspect rejected a blood draw and a court order was issued and delivered, ”the officer said in his report.

Miller was admitted to the Salt Lake County Jail for car manslaughter investigation, two counts of driving under the influence, not staying at the scene of an accident involving death, carrying a weapon while under the influence and passing a light red