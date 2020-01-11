One day the price we pay for next summer's blockbuster

Loading...

It has been the king of all things in California for some time.

And to get the biggest money, you have to play India as often as possible. More than a billion Indians are driving huge television costs. End of the story.

That is why we are where we are – in Mumbai – and the international summer for men down under is already over.

The Australian team was drawn to India for a three day international series because we want India to be here as often as possible.

Do you remember the Packer years when he only wanted the West Indies here all the time? Now, besides England for the ashes, it’s India.

It may have been only a year since Virat Kohlis India won a test series here, but they will be back soon. Credit: Getty Images

The subcontinental giants are not only number 1 in the world, but also number 1 with a ball at the box office.

This summer passed when the kiwis surrendered meekly and showed why they hadn’t been invited to a boxing or New Year’s test for more than 30 years. You may be nice people, but in the cauldron of an Australian summer it doesn’t matter. You were horrible. Before that, Pakistan was sad.

Five tests this summer for five wins in four days.

Last summer, India hit Australia for the first time in history. It wasn’t ideal for Australia to lose at home, but at least it was exciting.

Australia dominated the Australian summer with five big wins over Pakistan and New Zealand

And next summer they’ll be back for a fourth test series. Only two summers between visits.

Australia will be a different team from 2020/21 than the one India surrendered on these shores after Dave Warner and Steve Smith returned and Marnus Labuschagne is the real favorite at number 3.

The price of this delicious competition is that we leave our coast in January.

India has called in an old planning debt this week to get Australia there, and said no would have jeopardized future plans.

It’s a fair price and summer 2020-21, as much as there is no competition this summer, will be full of it.

The pipe opener will be the men’s T20 World Cup here in October and November. A one-off test against Afghanistan will separate the T20 Carnival and the India series.

Probably the greatest benefactor of the current summer in Australia will be our women’s team. We will host the independent T20 Women’s World Cup in late February and early March, in which our men’s team will again be abroad, this time for three T20 and three ODIs in South Africa.

This will give Ellyse Perry and Co. the clear air they deserve to showcase their nation’s impressive prime time capabilities.

Amazingly, the next time we see the men’s team on duty on home soil, it will be on Friday March 13th.

It is perfectly understandable that Australia had to bow and tour India’s power this week, but it is unfathomable that we will play three one-day games at home in March.

The big gap in the international men’s down under schedule leaves a lot of room for Ellyse Perry and Australia

March 13 is Friday night of the first round of the NRL, when the cowboys officially open their new stadium in a blockbuster against the Broncos while the cricket players compete against New Zealand at the SCG.

The second match against the kiwis will be played against Manly, who will host the storm on Sunday. Again both games are in Sydney.

And the third game will take place in Hobart on Friday, March 20, when Wayne Bennett and his Rabbitohs take on Anthony Seibold and his Broncos in Brisbane.

That asks for trouble.

Neil Breen is a sports reporter on the Sydney News Team at 9News Australia

