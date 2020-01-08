One-day teacher strike to close schools in and around Stratford, seven other regions

Loading...

TORONTO – Schools on different boards in the province are closed on Wednesday, including two in Southwestern Ontario, while the union representing high school teachers is organizing a one-day strike.

It is the newest in the series of rotary strikes of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF) during a controversial round of negotiations with the province.

Throughout the region, OSSTF members with the Greater Essex and Avon Maitland school boards will participate in the promotion.

Union President Harvey Bischof says he would cancel the strike if the government agreed to return to last year’s class size, but Education Minister Stephen Lecce rejected the offer.

Teachers were angry when the government announced that the average high school classes would jump from 22 to 28 and that four e-learning courses would be mandatory for graduation.

The government has since reduced those increases to an average of 25 classes and two e-learning courses, but the union says it’s not good enough.

Lecce has repeatedly said that the main bottleneck is compensation, with the union demanding a pay raise of around two percent and the government offering one percent.

Wednesday’s strike is targeting eight school boards, and because OSSTF represents primary and secondary school staff on some boards, both primary and secondary schools will be closed in three boards: Algoma District School Board, Greater Essex County District School Board, and Avon Maitland District School Board.

Secondary schools will be closed on Peel District School Board, Niagara’s District School Board, Limestone District School Board and Renfrew Country District School Board.

All schools remain open on the board of the Huron-Superior Catholic District School, as their OSSTF members are assistants for 25 hours.

The union, which represents 60,000 teachers and teaching staff, started on December 4 with a one-day walk with a job promotion that closed schools throughout the province. It is followed by weekly rotating strikes that all high schools and some primary schools have closed to the affected boards.

In December, a government-appointed mediator called off negotiations between the province and the union and said the parties were too far apart. No further dates are planned.

