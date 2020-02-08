One couple still seems to be together, but another was ringless

A couple who were married at first sight could be seen with their rings eating in LA while another actor had no ring. Image credit: Lifetime

A couple who were married at first sight still seem to be together after supposedly being seen with their wedding rings – while another member of the cast was seen without their spouse.

The sighting occurred when the season 10 cast was in Los Angeles today to film for the reunion. As MAFS blogger Mafsfan reported for the first time, some of the performers went to Tequila Jacks in Long Beach, California, where they were eagle-eyed by viewers.

Couples spotted wearing their rings

One of the season’s most popular couples – Austin Hurd and Jessica Studer – was portrayed by a fan sitting together at a table. And both are said to have worn their wedding rings!

This would be great news for fans of the show – as we’ve already heard of three couples who reportedly stopped divorcing before the honeymoon episodes aired.

Brandon filed for Taylor’s divorce before the weddings ended, which was a first in the history of Married at First Sight. Then the audience learned that Michael had also filed for Meka’s divorce before the honeymoon ended.

There was also a spoiler that Mindy Shiben and Zach Justice decided on the day of the decision to divorce. This was not surprising considering that Zach has said Mindy several times that he is not attracted to her.

Who was spotted at another table without a ring?

According to Mafsfan, Mindy was also seen at Tequila Jack in Long Beach, but she was sitting at a different table than Jessica and Austin, and supposedly had no wedding ring on her finger. Zach was also not mentioned as there.

Given the rumors that Zach and Mindy not only broke up on the day of the decision, but didn’t move in after the honeymoon, it wouldn’t be shocking that Mindy took off her wedding ring. The exciting news, however, is that not everyone will be divorced this season.

Married at First Sight will air on Wednesdays at 8 / 7c on Lifetime.