One apple a day or something else

We have all heard the saying “One apple a day keeps the doctor away”. If you really eat an apple every day, are you healthy? Or is it just one of those old fairy tales that really doesn’t contain any truth?

What do you think? Well, a new study made sure that this was actually found out. What was the result? One apple a day is simply not enough. If you want to make sure you stay healthy, you need to eat at least 2 apples a day.

In the study, one group ate two large apples daily for two months and the results were not bad at all. Those who actually lowered their blood pressure. But that’s not all, the risk of a heart attack has also been reduced. Even her cholesterol was reduced by about 4%.

This worked not only for men, but also for women. Women actually saw a greater impact if they ate 2 apples a day.

Don’t think, however, that you can simply indulge in these benefits. If you think you can drink apple juice and have the same benefits, you’re wrong. The juice does not have the amount of fiber or nutrients you need.

So take a few apples and you’ll gain 25% of the fiber you need per day. Make your way to a healthier 2020 by just changing your diet a little.