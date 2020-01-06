Loading...

Once upon a time … in Hollywood, 1917, Flea bag and Succession won the biggest prizes at the Golden Globe Awards 2020.

Once upon a time won three awards in total – the most for all films – including best musical or comic film, while filmmaker Quentin Tarantino won award for best screenplay and Brad Pitt won award for best supporting actor . The drama of the First World War, 1917, won two major awards: Best Drama and Best Director for Sam Mendes.

In the actor categories, Joaquin Phoenix won the award for best actor in a drama for Jokerand the biopics continued to perform well as Renée Zellweger won the award for best actress in a drama for her portrayal of Judy Garland in Judy and Taron Egerton won the award for best actor in a musical film or comedy for having performed Elton John in Rocketman. The biggest actor victory of the night, however, belonged to Awkwafina, who became the first woman of Asian descent to win the Golden Globe for best actress in a musical or a comedy for her turn in the film. The farewell.

Other major cinema prizes have been awarded to Parasite, which won the prize for the best foreign language film, while the Icelandic composer Hildur Guðnadóttir won the prize for the best original music for Joker.

In the land of television, Flea bag continued its dominant form after last year’s Emmy Awards, winning Best TV Comedy, while star and creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge won Best Actress in TV comedy. In the area of ​​television drama, HBO Succession won the award for best series, while star Brian Cox won the award for best actor in a television drama.

Olivia Colman continued her recent streak of awards as she won the Best Actress trophy in a television drama for her activation The crown. And Chernobyl also won two awards, including best limited television series or film and best actor in a television series, limited series or film for Stellan Skarsgård.

Russell Crowe also won the award for best actor in a mini-series for The loudest voice, Michelle Williams for best actress in a mini-series for Pit / Verdon and Patricia Arquette for best supporting actress in a television series for The act.

The evening also saw a handful of unexpected winners, with the evening’s first victory, Best Actor in TV Comedy, going to Ramy Youssef for his Hulu show Ramy. Elsewhere, Elton John and Bernie Taupin’s Rocketman “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” beat songs from Beyoncé and Taylor Swift for the best original song, and although the victory itself was not necessarily surprising, John noted that it was the first award that he and Taupin had never won together.

But the biggest upheaval of the night probably happened in the category of best animated film, where Missing link beat three great Disney movies (Frozen 2, The Lion King and Toy story 4) and the third film from How to train your dragon franchise.

Ricky Gervais returned to welcome the Globes for the fifth and last time, climbing the podium, drinking by hand and roaming around a set of Hollywood roasts. Topics included terrible criticism for cats, Martin Scorsese’s feud with the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the continuing struggles of the film and television industry with diversity.

“Many talented people of color have been snubbed in the big categories,” cracked Gervais. “Unfortunately, there is nothing we can do about it – the Hollywood Foreign Press is very, very racist.”

Gervais appeared throughout the night to distribute a line to the various presenters and winners, but for the most part, the Golden Globes 2020 maintained a fairly healthy and conspicuously sober air.

Ellen DeGeneres accepted the Carol Burnett Award for all of her television accomplishments, mixing classic speech with poignant remarks about her comedic aspirations. And Tom Hanks accepted the Cecil B. DeMille award with a delightful speech in which he congratulated some of the best performers of his generation while offering a handful of charming lessons for life and the theater.

Despite Gervais’ request at the top of the show that the winners avoid political proselytism, several inflammatory speeches took place throughout the night. Michelle Williams followed her rallying cry at the Emmy Awards for equal pay in Hollywood by encouraging women to vote for their own sake, jokingly, “This is what men have been doing for years.”

Patricia Arquette spoke out against the current crisis with Iran and, like others, spoke of the devastating forest fires in Australia. Joaquin Phoenix encouraged people to fight climate change and urged celebrities like him to stop using private jets. And Russell Crowe – who was not even there to accept his award because he was helping his family fight the fires in Australia – sent a sharp message about the climate crisis in his absence.

Still, the Golden Globes provided a bit of sausage to spice up the ceremony, which lasted just over three hours. Laura Dern gave a cheeky twist to the proven tradition of “meaningful award speeches” when she accepted the award for Best Supporting Actress for her tour of divorce lawyer at Marriage story. “We aspire to be helpful in giving voice to the voiceless,” Dern said. “And thanks to brilliant Noah Baumbach, I was able to do just that – give the floor, pay tribute to the divorce lawyer.”