The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has spoken, and these are the best films of 2019. At least according to them.

Once upon a time … in Hollywood on Sunday the Golden Globes was the best film comedy, while in 1917 the best film comedy won.

Once upon a time … in Hollywood, Dolemite Is My Name, Jojo Rabbit, Knives Out and Rocketman fought for honor. Earlier in the evening, the film was also recognized as the best supporting actor for Brad Pitt and best screenplay for Quentin Tarantino.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Tarantino were nominated for Best Actor and Best Director, but lost to Taron Egerton from Rocketman and Sam Mendes in 1917.

In 1917, The Irishman, Joker, Marriage Story and The Two Popes fought for the price of the best picture. The film was also nominated for the best original score, but did not win.

Today’s victories are a good sign for 1917 and Once upon a time … in Hollywood in the coming weeks. Although the actual success story of the Golden Globes regarding the prediction of Oscars is mixed, the ceremony is considered one of the first important stages in the film price race.

