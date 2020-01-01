Once again: the gradient is good

Loading...

Image: McLaren

If there is one thing we do not talk about enough when we talk about cars, it is that, of all paint options, the gradient is the best paint option. Our lack of discussion about this very important fact is probably due to one reason: there is no discussion. It's the best, period. The end.

We remember this fact courtesy of this McLaren 600LT Coupe, created by the customization arm of the car manufacturer, McLaren Special Operations. I wanted to write about this painting when the photos were published in October, but I did not, probably because something is not so important (is there anything more important than gradient paint? No) and that they would inform me about that.

But now is my moment, and now is the time for everyone to remember how good the gradients are. Gradient paint is not just "great" in a way that only seems great for about two years before you decide that it is unfortunate and that you never want to see you again with it, or it is so unfortunate that it is a testimony of your worth to be able to drive it without feeling constant shame, like flames of race cars or chrome accents. (Have you ever been great?)

It's great in a more subtle way, so it never goes out of style.

McLaren calls this gradient scheme "Comet Fade", and is presented both outside and inside parts, which is doubly cool:

Image: McLaren Image: McLaren Image: McLaren

Well, it seems that this is the end of the discussion.

This has been his biannual reminder that the gradient is good. Thank you.

