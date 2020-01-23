Once a sidekick is eaten, the pea finds itself the star of the show

When Puris began selling its pea protein ingredients for use in food and beverages in 2014, the company found its biggest obstacle not in the laboratory, but in overcoming the stigma surrounding other pea-containing foods.

Puris acknowledged in the beginning that its offer has some chance of success on the market, it should convince aromists, food scientists and product marketers. It was about preparing a range of foods – including milk, yogurt and pudding – full of ingredients that they could try. The strategy worked.

“I can’t tell you how many times we have introduced this idea of ​​pea protein and how many people had that ‘ugh’ look on their face. And to be honest, that contempt is justified. The products on the market were not very good and, “We are honest, (many people do not like peas) … We absolutely had to get past that perspective,” Tyler Lorenzen, CEO of Puris, told Food Dive.

In the food and beverage industry, where taste and mouthfeel are desired, Puris has taken the opposite approach to developing pea proteins: softness. The goal, Lorenzen said, is to “not jeopardize” the other flavors at work that ultimately define the product, such as sweetness, savory or umami, when the pea protein is added.

“If the pea protein does not take away the aroma and the food experience, that is our goal. If we can ensure that it is neutral in taste or not noticeable, it makes the … culinary experience much more upside down because you have no green note or an off-note or a kind of taste that is not related to a user. Ultimately, they want the experience they are used to. That is their expectation, so how can we beat and surpass that? “

Once an apparently forgotten ingredient, the pea has changed from a malicious item on dinner plates to a popular addition to everything from milk, yogurt and snack bars to fake meat, vegetarian burgers and shakes. Although growth has made it a coveted ingredient in many foods, the pea still faces a whole series of challenges that can determine whether it remains a fixed item on the ingredient list or the next trendy item to see its popularity fade away.

Grow like a weed

Pea protein has rapidly increased in popularity as a way to add nutrients to products; replace allergens such as wheat, dairy and eggs; and respond to the increased demand from consumers for more plant-based products that taste, look and feel like traditional meat or dairy products. The ingredient offers functional benefits and a healthier image, due to the high protein content. Experts have also said that pea protein can be produced more sustainably and for a fraction of the cost compared to similar ingredients such as soy.

According to Allied Market Research, the global market for pea protein is expected to grow to $ 176 million in 2025. This rise comes at the heels of an already significant expansion, as launches of food and drink containing pea protein showed compound annual growth of 19% between January 2016 and December 2018, according to data from Innova Market Insights.

In the past year, several high-profile products have been introduced incorporating pea proteins, including Nestlé’s vegetable Awesome Burger and Awesome Grounds under the flag of Sweet Earth, and the Raised & Rooted brand of Tyson Foods, which uses pea protein and other ingredients to produce vegetable chicken nuggets. to make. Feed giant Danone recently included pea proteins in its vegetable offering under its Silk beverage line and Hershey’s Krave announced last week that it used peas as one of the ingredients in its vegetable jerky offering.

“Pea protein has grown enormously in popularity … which makes it more expensive,” Sweet Earth founders Kelly and Brian Swette told Food Dive in an email. “For us, this is an important benefit for working with Nestlé. They have strong supplier relationships that they value and cultivate.”

Food producers told Food Dive that before they settled on a pea protein, they evaluated different varieties to see how well they functioned – solubility for example – as well as taste, nutrients, sustainability and whether they could get a reliable supply.

Christopher Doering

The Swettes began looking at pea protein in their test kitchen for the first time in 2016, evaluating properties such as protein levels, sodium and GMO status before later testing the protein to evaluate taste, flavor, processability and color variability. Some pea proteins had bad flavors or aromas, while others had the “unwanted quality” of dampening natural flavors they wanted to put into the product, the Swettes said. Finally, they assessed the texture of hamburger and sausage with the pea protein, eventually on one that had a meaty bite with some chew.

In addition to its role in food, pea protein had other properties that made it stand out for the co-founders. Sweet Earth’s peas can be traced to the American locations where they are grown and processed, thus limiting the impact of transport on air pollution, greenhouse gas emissions and the use of fossil fuels. The Swettes were also attracted to the ingredient because peas are nitrogen fixers, which means that they remove the chemical element from the air and add it to the soil. This is important for farmers and may encourage more producers to grow the legumes.

“Constant evaluation”

Dairy and vegetable giant Danone evaluated more than a dozen pea proteins before selecting one that met his requirements, Luke Chavez, senior research and innovation manager at Danone North America, told Food Dive in an email.

He said that pea proteins can vary considerably depending on the supplier or the process used to extract them. Because the ingredient is a relatively new category, Chavez said the French company “constantly evaluates” whether other pea proteins – or any other ingredient option at all – is the best choice for the product being developed.

“We always strive to find the most nutritious, best tasting, sustainable protein sources,” Chavez wrote. “Pea protein is always in our ‘toolbox’ for recipe development and is evaluated in products where it makes sense, but we also continue to look for proteins from sources other than pea protein to provide flexibility in developing new recipes.”

Puris textured pea protein and a pea taco

Bill Phelps

Puris, with its expertise in working with pea proteins, starch and flour, works with major CPG companies to help them develop vegetable yogurt and ready-to-drink beverages that have the same texture and nutritional value as their dairy-based counterparts. It is also one of the suppliers of pea protein to vegetable food producers such as Beyond Meat.

Although Puris may operate from the spotlight on hot starters and CPG giants such as Nestlé or Tyson, his role in the pea protein craze has not gone unnoticed. It has received $ 100 million in financing from commodity trader Cargill, a large portion of which was intended to double production at one of the Puris plants.

“We didn’t start until yesterday. We didn’t discuss this because it’s now the hot market,” Lorenzen said. “This has been our focus and goal since we started.”

The team of 250 employees, including engineers, agronomists, geneticists and plant breeders, work with hundreds of different peas taken in an effort to develop new varieties. Certainly how the pea protein ultimately tastes or feels in a new food or beverage product is of the utmost importance, but there are many other factors that the company must take into account during the research.

Researchers should consider how much fiber and proteins the peas have, the seed quality, how quickly the plant matures, how much it yields, how well the peas hold when transported, the color and shape of the peas, the ability of the plant to resist to diseases and many other factors. To arrive at a pea that contains many of these attributes, the company avoids controversial technologies such as CRISPR or cross-gene processing, combining the best traits in one plant with those in another.

Puris is especially aware that farmers – the company works with 400 of them from Montana to Georgia – must have an incentive to grow peas instead of more grown crops such as corn, wheat, soybeans or cotton. For Puris, this means that it must not only supply the seeds to grow peas, but must ensure that after harvest there is a market with companies that want to buy them.

So far that does not seem to be an obstacle. Dry pea hectares amounted to 900,000 in 2018, according to Agweek, compared to around 300,000 two decades earlier.

Divide the big money

Ingredion started working with pea proteins in 2014 and initially cooperated with external companies. But as the ingredient supplier gained more expertise and insight into the crops and how they functioned, it brought its work into its own home.

CPG companies “are looking for pea protein for almost every application you can imagine, from breakfast cereals and snacks to drinks and meat alternatives,” Julie Mann, senior plant protein manager at Ingredion, told Food Dive. “It has become a strong emphasis for us. Internally we have allocated the resources to grow this platform with specialist ingredients and to support the interests of our customers.”

Vegetal proteins, including peas, are referred to by Ingredion as one of the five growth platforms. The company plans to spend $ 185 million on the segment by the end of this year. It also modifies a Nebraska facility to produce protein isolates from peas, and has entered into a joint venture agreement with Verdient Foods, a Canadian company jointly owned and operated by filmmaker James Cameron and his family to produce protein-based to make pulses and flour from pulses from peas, lentils and broad beans for use in consumer and pet food.

Mann said that pea protein is desired by food producers because it is concentrated in a dried, stable protein source that can be formulated in CPG products. With knowledge, formulation expertise and a few supporting tools from the Ingredion portfolio, it can also be transformed to take on similar properties of proteins found in meat, dairy products or soy products.

But peas have their own obstacles. From a nutritional science perspective, pea and pulse proteins provide nutritional and functional properties that differ from other sources, including the whey or soy they might want to replace, Mann commented.

The composition of amino acids – the building blocks of organic compounds that form proteins – and the structure of the proteins themselves can influence solubility or how they perform functions such as gelation and emulsification. This can lead to formulation challenges for product developers who replace existing proteins, because the replacement is usually not a one-to-one replacement, she said.

While CPGs try to reinvent categories or breathe new life into and roll out products that meet consumer needs – such as lactose intolerance, the desire to reduce or eliminate meat consumption or other dietary restrictions – peas are a become a good ingredient.

“As an industry, and at Ingredion, we are constantly learning and moving the needle further with R&D to fully understand and make optimum use of pea and pulse proteins,” Mann said. “The research continues to build on alternative plant sources and they reach the level that dairy and soy proteins have reached through decades of research.”

“In the past four years we have done the necessary to train (consumers) that pea protein has built up popularity, so it’s not like it’s just going to disappear. But my thoughts are also on how we can make it better.”

MJ Kinney

Nutrition scientist, The Good Food Institute

Because pea protein has apparently become a household ingredient at night for consumers and food producers, there are further possibilities for improvements that can make it even more attractive in additional applications.

MJ Kinney, a food scientist at The Good Food Institute, a non-profit that promotes plant-based alternatives, said researchers could further minimize the taste and aroma of the pea and incorporate valuable attributes such as increasing the ability to absorb water absorb or add viscosity.

Kinney told Food Dive that more needs to be done to increase the portion of the pea protein that is actually protein. This would provide an incentive for more companies to switch to pea from soy, which naturally contains more protein. At the same time, developing applications in human food for the starches and fibers that are generated when protein is extracted from peas would help increase the sustainability halo and make it more economically attractive for manufacturers to include in food and beverages.

“We’ve done the last four years to train (consumers) that pea protein has gained popularity, so it’s not like it’s just going to disappear,” Kinney said. “But my mind is also focused on how we can make it better.”