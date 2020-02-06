On Thursday evening it can snow easily in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) – Clouds moved in all day and that will give us the chance tonight that it will snow lightly.

Eastern Siouxland will have the best chance of seeing accumulations that could span an inch, while the rest of us will see less than an inch of accumulation.

We saw a few thunderstorms on Friday morning, but otherwise it’s just a cold day with highs in the region between 20 and 40 years old in the upper and lower ages with maybe a few sunsets during the day.

Saturday gets brighter with warmer temperatures when the highs drop back to the lows until the mid-1930s.

A system will move Saturday evening to Sunday over the area that will affect the north of Siouxland more than the rest of us.

It could be a mix of light snow and maybe a little ice-cold drizzle.

While we are unlikely to accumulate anything in Sioux City, there could be slight accumulations in the north and east of Siouxland.

Sunday’s highs are between low and mid-30s.

Much sunshine should return on Monday with highs in the mid-1930s, and Tuesday will also be very similar.

It will snow lightly on Tuesday evening and it can continue to snow on Wednesday and Thursday.

Wednesday’s highs will still be in the mid-1930s, with Thursday’s cooling off sharply and highs only reached in teenage years.