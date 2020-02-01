On the Wisconsin battlefield, GOP opens the very first office in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE – The Wisconsin Republican Party is opening its very first office in the heart of downtown Milwaukee this week, one of the clearest signs to date of the party’s commitment to taking advantage of Democrats among minority voters and the latest indication of how hard fought every voice will be in the battlefield.

The office, which opens Thursday, will serve as the basis for the party’s outreach coordinator and will serve as a hub for Republican events, organizing campaigns and efforts to get in touch with black and Spanish people in Milwaukee, told party leaders at The Associated Press.

“We want to be part of the community,” Wisconsin Republican Party Chair, Andrew Hitt, told the AP. “We want to make sure they know there is a choice.”

Both major parties have emphasized the importance of reaching every possible voter in the swing position. President Donald Trump bore the state with fewer than 23,000 votes in the 2016 elections, fueled by the high turnout among Republicans in rural areas and a fall in democratic voters in Milwaukee, where more than 69% of Wisconsin black voters live.

Republicans may not win in Milwaukee – Hillary Clinton received 77% of the city’s vote in 2016 – but “we must let the Democrats fight for those votes,” said Mark Jefferson, executive director of the Wisconsin Republican Party.

In 2016, the black turnout fell around 7 percentage points nationally compared to 2012, according to census estimates. In Wisconsin, the drop-off among black voters was steeper – 20%, based on a study by the Center for American Progress, a liberal interest group.

Democrats have made a joint effort to turn it around. That includes choosing Milwaukee to organize the national convention in July, when the Democrats will nominate their candidates to take on President Trump. But it also requires a lot of organization on the ground to make contact with voters who stayed at home in 2016.

Angela Lang leads the Black Leaders Organizing Communities, a group that formed after the 2016 elections to better reach black voters in Milwaukee.

“We know that the turnout had fallen. (Black) people felt that they were not working in a meaningful way, “Lang said.” So we try to think of lessons learned and ensure that we engage people. … We must start our conversations early and we cannot waiting for a candidate or party leader. “

Lang said she was glad the GOP “finally realized the importance of the black vote,” but she said the party will have a hard time convincing black voters to support it.

“It is interesting that they now want to focus on black voters when many republican policies are directly in conflict with our community and actually support our community,” she said.

The political arm of Voces De La Frontera, which advocates immigrant rights, is recruiting a network of 23,000 Latinos and multiracial youth to engage Spanish voters in leading the presidential elections – be they friends, families or acquaintances on social networks.

“Wisconsin was lost, not because of a wave of voters before President Trump, but it was lost because of the lower turnout by blacks, Latinos, and youth,” said Executive Director Christine Neumann-Ortiz.

Neuman-Ortiz said she doubts whether Republicans will succeed with minorities.

“The way they have penetrated so far, or have tried to penetrate, has, in my opinion, really been a failed strategy because they offer nothing,” Neuman-Ortiz said. She said that if Republicans want minority votes, they “must stop aggressive attacks on immigrants through policies that separate families.”

Hitt said that Republican issues that would resonate with black voters the strong economy, GOP support for the voucher school program, the expansion of tax breaks by President Trump, designed to encourage investment in low-income urban areas, and changes in the criminal justice system. This includes the First Step Act, a broad revision that contained elements such as the reduction of prison sentences. The law was a rare two-party victory that was supported by black leaders and lawmakers who formed an alliance with President Trump on that issue.

“We have a good story to tell if we can reach out to people,” Hitt said.

