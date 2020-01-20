On the way to Disney? Here are few known secrets about the theme park

Disney World in Orlando, Florida, one of the most popular and popular holiday destinations in the world for both children and adults, has many well-known attractions, attractions and restaurants. However, the theme park also has many secrets that only a few people are looking for while wandering through the different worlds.

Disney itself was very special and deliberate when the park was laid out and when it was opened in 1971 it only consisted of Magic Kingdom. Almost 50 years later, the theme park has grown into four separate parks, each with its own unique flair and experience.

From hidden non-Disney characters that blend seamlessly into the foliage to a fully underground system that only employees can travel through, the park has much more to offer than you would expect. Below are some of the best kept secrets that Disney World has kept hidden from the general public.

4 Hidden tunnels for employees

Disney World is known for its attention to small details to bring the magic of the whole experience to life for the entire family. Each of the four theme parks is very different from the others and when guests are in one world, they often cannot see the other worlds in order to maintain authenticity and consistency.

A world that is completely hidden from guests, however, is the long maze of underground tunnels that only employees have access to so that they can reach their posts without having to cross different worlds and cause a disturbance to the guest experience.

Huffpost reports that these long corridors span nearly 400,000 feet and are truly a world of their own, as they not only contain passageways for employees and characters to get from one end of the park to the other, they also include changing rooms, storage for props and staff cafeterias, so employees in costume can have some downtime to refuel before they reappear.

3 Barber Shop in the middle of the Magic Kingdom

Most people who visit Disney World experience adventures that may not be possible in their daily lives. But for those who just want to make everyday life a little more magical, they can make an appointment at Harmony Barber Shop on Main Street in the Magic Kingdom.

The fully staffed and functional barber shop can be distinguished by guests with a classic striped barber pole. The options for hairstyles are not much different than regular barber shops, but getting one in the most magical place on earth makes it a bit more special than going to the corner store.

When families travel with little ones who have never received a haircut before, Travel + Leisure writes that they can book a special package especially for their first haircut, where they are rewarded with a certificate and Mickey ears that they can take home to remember forever.

2 The American flags on Main Street are fake

National regulations for genuine American flags require that they be lifted at sunrise, lowered at sunset and flown half mast during national crises. However, since this could potentially cause a distraction for guests immersing themselves in the magic of the experience, every American flag lacks only a small detail – a star here or a line there.

This was not a mistake, it was deliberately done to circumvent the rules so that the flags could run through Main Street at all times and still respect national rules regarding authentic American flags.

According to Travel + Leisure, the flags do not only serve a decorative purpose. In addition to adding to the experience and in the spirit of protecting and protecting guests, the flagpoles also serve as lightning rods in case the weather in Florida gets a bit too much.

1 Can you recognize DiVine?

Even with prior knowledge of the last secret on this list, visitors to Disney World may still not be able to see an enchanting street artist named DiVine. Although not part of the Disney franchise, according to Disneyways, the character is contracted by Disney to entertain guests in the animal kingdom between Africa and Asia.

What makes her incredible? DiVine gracefully walks on stilts, so she is literally bigger than life and is painted green with foliage that helps her to camouflage between the trees and the greenery in the park. Depending on her movements and distortions, she can be between 7 feet and 16 feet.

Because she is meant to depict a piece of nature, DiVine does not make direct eye contact or does not speak. Instead, she moves slowly so that if guests aren’t specifically looking for her, they might just miss her as they walk from one attraction to the next.