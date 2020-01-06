On the way to CES 2020, test a night vision display and 4K UHD Dash Camera

Loading...

Driving from San Francisco to Las Vegas for CES 2020 gave me the chance to spend some time photographing in the desert, and it was also a great opportunity to test car accessories. This year I brought two for the ride: the Lanmodo Vast, a 1080p night vision screen ($ 499) and Vava’s 4K UHD Dash Cam ($ 199). The only downside to the fact that they were both rigged, was the lack of room for my radar detector.

In any case, I had enough opportunities to evaluate both. Let’s start with the Lanmodo.

Lanmodo Fixed by the numbers

The Lamodo Vast has a 8.2-inch 1080p screen, which is a pretty good choice. It is large enough to be usable and of a similar size as in-dash navigation systems of the current model, albeit with a wider aspect ratio. But it is still compact enough that you can stick it on your dashboard or windscreen without obstructing the view to the outside. The built-in Sony IMX377 sensor – found in many action cameras – is equipped with a lens that gives it a 36-degree field of view.

Unlike a standard camera, the Lanmodo cuts off almost no IR light. This gives it a much better capacity to collect light at night and in adverse conditions. The company claims visibility up to 300 meters, but unlike actively lit security cameras, it depends on ambient light, so the range is very dependent on the environment. Not filtering out the near-IR means that the color of the image on the display will not win any prizes, but it is full in color and accurate enough to drive. You can also get an optional 720p rear view camera, but I didn’t have the opportunity to test it.

The Lanmodo comes with a base that you can set on your dashboard and an alternative to a suction cup that you can use on your windshield. I was pleasantly surprised at how stable the base was, propped up behind the entertainment screen in my 2019 Mazda CX-5, although I can certainly imagine it flying away from a sufficiently large pit or careless passage over a speed bump. While the base is fixed, you can tilt the camera up, down, left or right a little. I noticed that tilting up a little helped with the view when descending under brakes, when the car tends to “point” to the road bed.

Driving with the night vision of Lanmodo

Usually by the time I write a review I have decided what I think of a product. But I am still a bit torn by the Lanmodo night vision screen. To begin with, it does exactly what the company promises. It offers a much better view of what is happening on the road and along the road than your eyes can do at night. But because the screen is not placed on your windshield, you must consciously look at it to use it. That is an invitation to distraction.

The advantage of driving with the Lanmodo is most obvious if your vehicle has poor headlights, or maybe if you drive off-road without headlights. But even compared to the excellent, steering-controlled headlights in my CX-5, the Lanmodo offered a better visual experience in low light and night conditions. It would actually be pretty cool to bring one to Africa on our next photo safari and put it on the dashboard during a nightly ride (I’ve used my FLIR One that way before).

After driving the Lanmodo for a few hours at night, I enjoyed the clear screen when I was in poorly lit rural areas, as in the sample video below. In areas with a lot of headlights and other point light sources, the lens flare and high contrast have prevented the screen from really helping me select details that are difficult to see, such as signs. So I think maybe I can turn it off when I’m in a city.

I have recorded this video with the Vava 4K UHD Dash Cam (where I am going soon) in 1080p mode. It gives you some idea of ​​the difference between a standard dashcam and a special night vision camera such as the Lanmodo Fixed. However, it is not a perfect representation of what I actually saw. In the video, the highlights of the night vision screen have blown out more than when I looked at it, and the presence of the bright display in the dashcam FOV probably means that it has adjusted the exposure downwards, so that the exterior is normally a bit more visible in the dashcam -video:

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FCx5xNJvhHE (/ embed)

Vava’s 4K UHD Dash Cam

You may wonder why you need a 4K dashcam when 1080p video is acceptable in court. In addition to the obvious example of making higher-quality travelogue material, the Vava also has an innovative holder and microphone configuration, so it is just as much at home to record the occupants of the car as the scenery. Now I’m not much with selfies – in the car or otherwise – so I’m not sure how much I would use in-car video, but when I tested the possibility, the quality was excellent and the audio surprisingly good.

The only problem I encountered is the high dynamic range in situations where the front row of the car was lit and the rear seats were in the shade. For everyone who wants to do carpool karaoke, you want to experiment with dashcam placement, because headrests in the first row often block the view of rear passengers.

Vava 4K Dash Cam by the Numbers

As you can guess from the product name, you can record 4K video (with 30 fps) or 1080p with 60 fps using the Sony IMX317 sensor, powered by an Ambarella H22 chipset and with a 155-degree field lens. The company says it’s UHD, but don’t expect the equivalent of a real HDR capability. There is a small 320mHa battery to power it in the parking monitor mode. Otherwise it is charged via a simple 1A USB port. There is a “snapshot” button on the power cord for fast image capture. With a decent app you can travel logs, but given the large size of the videos, I wish there was a version of the app for my PC that I could use after uploading all the videos. You can automatically record the camera in 1, 2 or 3 minute clips that overwrite when your microSD card becomes full.

Unfortunately, there is no time-lapse mode as with other dash cameras that I have tested. So to describe my drive to Las Vegas, I bought a 256 GB microSD card (the largest supported size), and I will have to process a large number of videos manually to create a fairly large and long period of time. I suggested the idea of ​​a time-lapse function, and the company seems very responsive, so maybe this will be added in a future firmware update. I love the Parking Monitor feature, which captures video when your car is pushed, even when it is turned off. However, keep in mind that you still only get video of the direction the camera is pointing, so if you’re on the back, you’re out of luck.

Drive with the Vava Dash Cam

Setting up the Vava Dash Cam, at least on Android, is a bit tricky. You must connect to the camera’s wifi, so you will be disconnected from everything else. It is therefore difficult to create an online account to use with it. The company uses Wi-Fi instead of Bluetooth to enable streaming at a higher speed, but I am not sure if this is the right decision for a 4K camera. With 4K, the videos are around 250 MB per minute, so you will quickly have a phone full if you choose to have them uploaded automatically. Anyway, I wish I could have used Bluetooth to set it up, and give it a wireless network to connect to, with a direct connection just a setback.

Once you have set up the Vava, it is painless to use. Just put it out of the way somewhere and forget about it. If you want to take snapshots, keep the “clicker” on the power cord handy. The smart magnetic holder makes it easy to rotate 180 degrees for shooting in the car, or stand out for removing the microSD card. Frankly, one of the major attractions of the Vava is the price. Their cameras are less than $ 200, even for this 4K UHD model, while other brands such as BlackVue that add some extra functions can add up to more than $ 500.

