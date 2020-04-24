On the lookout Back again At The Light Heavyweight Division

Just like the Bellator heavyweight title, the very same gentleman holds the light-weight heavyweight strap: Ryan Bader.

“Darth,” a previous winner of The Supreme Fighter, has managed the two divisions for the better part of the previous yr-in addition.

Bader gained his to start with main mixed martial arts belt in 2017 with a victory in excess of Phil Davis.

The 1st 205-pound champion in Bellator was topped in 2011 when Christian M’Pumbu topped Loaded Hale. Ironically plenty of, Hale also produced the 1st heavyweight tournament closing, coming up brief vs. Cole Konrad.

Ryan Bader

Immediately after a standout occupation on the wrestling mats, Ryan Bader took to MMA and shined.

Bader gained The Supreme Fighter and was a continuous contender in the UFC in advance of departing for Bellator MMA.

In 2017, “Darth” gained the gentle heavyweight title at Bellator 180 in New York Metropolis about Phil Davis. He has held the belt for above 1,000 days, together with a title defense vs. Linton Vassell at Bellator 186.

Although his appearances at light-weight heavyweight have been sporadic, Bader has remained active, profitable the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix to claim that division title.

Phil Davis

Significantly like Ryan Bader, Phil Davis could by no means very declare gold in the UFC.

That altered at Bellator 163 on November 4, 2016 when he downed Liam McGeary for the Bellator light heavyweight championship.

“Mr. Great,” a previous Penn Point out University nationwide wrestling champion, held the title for 232 times in advance of slipping to Bader.

Liam McGeary

The major guy from England climbed all the way to the prime at 205 pounds with a victory above Emanuel Newton at Bellator 134 on February 27, 2015.

McGeary would hold the title for 617 times, which includes a victory above Tito Ortiz at Bellator 142: Dynamite 1 on September 19, 2015.

Emanuel Newton

A astonishing winner for Bellator, Newton won both equally eh interim and unified titles in 2013 and 2014.

Up 1st, he downed Muhammed “King Mo” Lawal for the interim belt at Bellator 106 on November 13. Early that upcoming 12 months, he was declared the undisputed winner and held that belt for 343 times.

Newton defended twice, topping Joey Beltran and Linton Vassell.

Attila Vegh

Following running by way of a match, Attila Vegh cashed in on his title shot, scoring a victory above Christian M’Pumbu at Bellator 91 on February 28, 2013.

In his initially defense, however, Vegh shed to Emanuel Newton by means of split determination and remaining the marketing in 2014. His title reign lasted for 387 days.

Christian M’Pumbu

The to start with-ever Bellator mild heavyweight winner was topped in 2011 at Bellator 45 when Christian M’Pumbu downed Prosperous Hale.

M’Pumbu topped Chris Davis, Tim Carpenter and Hale to acquire the match. The celebration also incorporated Daniel Gracie, Nik Fekete, Raphael Davis and D.J. Linderman.

In all, M’Pumbu was champion for 650 times and did not make a title defense.