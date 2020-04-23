On the lookout Again At The Heavyweight Division

The first Bellator heavyweight winner was crowned in 2010 when Cole Konrad claimed the title.

Konrad, of program, inevitably retired two many years afterwards, leaving the activity on top.

Considering that that time, a few other fighters have risen as a result of the ranks to declare the title of Bellator heavyweight winner.

Now, Ryan Bader is a double-champ, holding both the heavyweight and gentle heavyweight crowns.

Ryan Bader

https://www.youtube.com/observe?v=6y6_RS0Uke8

While keeping the gentle heavyweight title, Ryan Bader went by way of the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix to come out on best as champion.

Bader bested the famous Fedor Emelianenko at Bellator 214 on January 26, 2019 in the grand prix finals.

Due to the fact that victory, “Darth” has put the belt up for grabs just after, preventing Cheick Kongo to a no-contest past September at Bellator 226. His current operate totals over 440 days.

Vitaly Minakov

In 2013, Vitaly Minakov scored a victory over his fellow Russian heavyweight to turn out to be the winner.

Minakov bested Alexander Volkov at Bellator 108 on November 15, 2013 from Atlantic City. His title reign would previous 911 times and incorporate a victory over Cheick Kongo.

In 2016, Bellator stripped Minakov of the belt soon after failing to make a scheduled title protection.

Alexander Volkov

https://www.youtube.com/view?v=iPIacDzO-FM

Just the second man to hold the belt, Alexander Volkov claimed the title at Bellator 84 on December 14, 2012 with a victory over Rich Hale.

The title experienced been declared vacant and Volkov came out on major of the year match with a selection victory more than Hale.

Along with Volkov and Hale, the match also included Mark Holata, Brett Rogers, Mike Wessel, Eric Prindle and Thiago Santos.

Volkov held the belt for 337 days just before losing to fellow Russian Vitaly Minakov in 2013.

Cole Konrad

https://www.youtube.com/enjoy?v=3Py7jBdn4ck

Bellator experienced its own Brock Lesnar in Cole Konrad, or at minimum that is what they were hoping.

Konrad, a previous College of Minnesota wrestling standout, received the inaugural title on Oct 14, 2010 at Bellator 32 in Kansas Metropolis with a victory about Neil Grove. Konrad won the bout by way of submission.

The match also involved Eddie Sanchez, Mike Hayes, foreseeable future UFC fighter Alexey Oleinik, Rogent Lloret, Damian Grabowski and Scott Barrett.

He would protect it the moment throughout his 699-day reign, topping Eric Prindle at Bellator 70 in 2012. A several months just after that, Konrad retired from the sport, vacating the belt.