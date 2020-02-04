On the eve of a cancellation judgment, Trump State of Union breaks off paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Even for a news cycle from the Trump era that seems to be permanently at hyper-speed, the groundbreaking pace of events that dominated the first week of February provided a unique backdrop for the president’s address. But Trump told TV anchors at a luncheon that his address would be “extremely withheld”.

John Roberts, Supreme Court Supreme Court, who has led only the third trial in the history of the nation in the Senate, is present on Tuesday evening – this time in his more usual seat in the public. Trump will stand before the legislators who voted to expel him – and those who are expected to acquit him when the Senate trial ends.

And perched over his shoulder, visible in almost every camera shot, House Speaker will be Nancy Pelosi, a common thorn on Trump’s side who authorized the accusation procedure that accused the president of misusing the power of his office to force Ukraine into a political enemy.

Trump will also look for some of the Democrats who have fought to take on his job, although it was unclear whether he would consider the confusion in Iowa, where the results of Monday’s preparatory caucuses were delayed. Prior to his speech, Trump tweeted that the caucus chaos showed that Democrats were incompetent and could not be trusted to lead the government.

Trump spent the hours before his speech was tucked away in the White House, where he organized network anchors for lunch while working on the final designs of the address. He entered the moment in a hurry, with his charge of release imminent, his approval numbers for ticking up, and Wall Street looking strong. Aides played the possibility that he would use the address to take revenge on charges.

“I think this went on for too long and I think that if you look at the reviews, the American people are genuinely bored,” said White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham to Fox News early Tuesday. “They want to hear what the president has done for this country and what he intends to do for this country, so it will be very progressive.”

In the closest historical comparison, Bill Clinton did not mention his recent deposition when he delivered his State of the Union in 1999. In his speech a year ago, Trump remained informed, not mentioning how Pelosi had originally prevented him from delivering the speech during the longest government stop in the nation’s history.

Trump wanted to devote much of the speech to emphasizing the power of the economy, according to assistants, including low unemployment, emphasizing how it helped the workers and the middle class. He also planned to focus on the new trade agreements he negotiated, including his phase one deal with China and the agreement between the United States and Mexico and Canada that he signed last month.

Although the White House said the president would have a message of unity, he also planned to spend time on issues that have created a great deal of disagreement and resonated with his political basis. He will attack the healthcare proposals of the Democrats because they are too intrusive and again point to his characteristic issue – immigration – blazing the constructed miles of the border wall.

He will also devote a section to “American values,” discussing the efforts to protect “religious freedoms” and restrict access to abortion, while continuing to try evangelical and conservative Christian voters who are a crucial part of his base .

As usual, the presidential guests will reflect the problems that Trump wants to emphasize. The invited guests include military families, immigration officials, and the former Venezuela sheriff who fled to the United States.

The Democrats provided countless counter-programming and focused on health care – the key to their takeover of the House last year. Pelosi and Senate leader Chuck Schumer were ready to receive guests affected by the medical system. Many female Democrats wore white as a tribute to the suffragettes, while some in the party wore red, white and blue striped lapel pins to emphasize climate change, saying that Trump has reversed environmental safety measures and has given polluters free rein.

Various democratic lawmakers, including California Rep. Maxine Waters and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, prior to the speech, announced they would skip it, with the high-profile freshman New York tweeting that they would “not use my presence” during a state ceremony to normalize Trump’s lawless behavior and undermining of the constitution . “

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gave the official response from the party. She previewed her speech on Tuesday by saying that she would focus less on what Trump says and more on Democrats’ actions, both in Democratic-led states and in Congress, especially on infrastructure, health care and jobs.

“I will emphasize the strong contrast between Democratic action and Republican inactivity,” Whitmer said. “This is really about getting the American people to understand what Democrats stand for, because I believe the American people deserve better. They deserve action. “

AP writers Darlene Superville in Washington and David Eggert in Lansing, Michigan, contributed to this report.

Jonathan Lemire, The Associated Press