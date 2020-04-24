On the doorstep Researcher sports

The withdrawal of the Philippine Basketball Association is one option as the country continues to struggle with the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis.

“The extended (increased community quarantine) extension is a really great opportunity to play just one conference or, at worst, just cancel the entire season,” PBA commissioner Willie Marcial told an Inquirer employee last Friday.

President Duterte extended the ECQ Manila subway until May 15th. The PBA intended to resume operations in June, but Marcial said teams should have at least a month to prepare before taking action.

While Marcial expects to hold at least one conference for Season 45, he is also preparing for the possibility of a cancellation and his influence in the league.

The Extended Kingdom

First, all three conferences will keep their champions from Season 44, meaning San Miguel beer will defend its Philippine crown, which it held for as many as five live seasons, and in June. Mar Fajardo will return to the tug.

Beermen looked vulnerable this season, despite opening to victory in the only match played before ECQ closed the league as Fajardo had to sit for several months to heal a broken leg. Fajardo, who has already started running, is expected to return next season.

D-L claim waived

Newcomers prepared this year will retain freshman status, and will open a neophyte buffer next season when an additional batch is prepared.

The league is expected to waive the one-season D League requirement for future rookies as the PBA Development League will also be eliminated.

NLEX coach Yeng Guiao said he hoped for the best.

“One conference would be great, but I still hope we can have two conferences,” Guiao said, fearing the league could have some consequences if the season were interrupted.

“Recording the whole season would be really sad and it could bring the whole league back and allow the MPBL or another league to take advantage of the vacuum,” he added.

Marcial acknowledged the concern and also hoped the situation would improve so that the league could reach at least all Filipinos. But the season it will carry if Metro Manila is not declared risk-free from the pandemic.

“It’s not just about the safety of our players and staff, but also the safety of their families at home,” Marcial said.

The PBA chief said any restart depends on the government declaring it safe to hold mass rallies and that teams will have a month to prepare before the real games are played.

Other worries

The next step in the PBA will depend on the decision of the board, chaired by Ricky Varg of TNT.

“I am in constant contact with the board and chairman Vargas on this issue,” Marcial added.

The cancellation of the season – the welfare of gaming day league workers who will be out of work and not paying – is also expected to be discussed.

The PBA has mitigated this effect so far, according to Marcial, the league has withdrawn from last year’s earnings to help pay those workers.

With no league revenue expected during the season, the board is expected to find sources of revenue to help its gaming day staff.

