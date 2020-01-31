On the big day of action, SCG is hosting the Big Bash final and the Bushfire Relief Match

Loading

The Twenty20 internationality of women between Australia and India will begin in the Melbourne Junction Oval before attention turns north.

All funds raised from the triple header go to the Australian Red Cross’s Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund.

Sixers spinner Steven O’Keefe said it would be a special occasion to attend.

“You look at it [the bushfire situation] and you just can’t ignore it,” he said.

“We will play the game and if there is more we can do as a player we will definitely do it.”

“We are definitely the second violin of what’s going on in the country right now.

“It’s great to be back at SCG. I think the fans there deserve to see us play in a big game at home. Hopefully we can reach 40,000 there and win our second title.”

The charity game will feature teams led by Ricky Ponting and Shane Warne.

Some of the other names for the game include Wasim Akram, Adam Gilchrist, Indian batsman Yuvraj Singh, and the great AFL Luke Hodge.

Cricket Australia Bushfire Relief Day

Women’s T20 Tri Series: Australia – India, Junction Oval, 12:10 p.m.

Bushfire Cricket Bash: Ponting XI vs. Warne XI, SCG, 3:25 p.m.

BBL final: Sydney Sixers vs. TBC, SCG, 7.15 p.m.

AAP

