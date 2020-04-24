On-Screen Conversation 287: Christopher Nolan wants to be a hit in theaters

Screenplay, Episode 287: From the art program to the film festivals, the versions for filmmakers later this year raise a number of questions.

When will the movie theaters open? This remains one of the biggest challenges facing the film industry today. When the governor of Georgia gives the green light next week, he realizes that he has to play the play that many theater owners have been waiting for. Now the summer season of the film looks very thin, but Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” is over and will be the first big movie to come out of the gate. Nevertheless, in the near future, the idea of ​​participating in any public practice with the participation of the public raises a number of important questions. Even if a long-awaited show like “Tenet” hits theaters all summer, will anyone leave? When is filming safe?

In this week’s Screen Talk series, Eric Koch and Anne Thompson discussed the prospects of going to the movies later this year, as well as the possible decline of film festivals in the developing ecosystem. They will also share some review tips and focus on the future of the Oscars, which will be discussed last week with the academy’s general meeting.

Listen to the full series below.



