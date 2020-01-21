The Sixers Ben Simmons recorded a historic triple double against the Brooklyn Nets. Photo credit: YES network

The statistics from Ben Simmons made history on Martin Luther King Day when the Sixers star linked his career high.

Simmons helped guide Philadelphia past the Brooklyn Nets on vacation in a matinee game thanks to another triple double. However, it achieved a first of its kind for statistical performance.

Ben Simmons’ historic triple double

Simmon’s career high for points was 34. In Monday’s matchup against the Brooklyn Nets, he linked this brand as part of his triple double. Simmons grabbed 12 boards and issued 12 templates as part of the statistics.

What made it historic was the fact that he also recorded five steals and shot 80 percent off the ground. Simmons hit 12 of the 14 shots he tried in the game.

Per Elias Sports, Simmons was the first player to record all of this in one box for the same game.

Ben Simmons at Nets today:

– 34 points

– 12 Reb

– 12 branches

– 5 stl

– 12-14 FG

He is the first player in NBA history to have a triple doubles with 30 points with 5 steals and a shooting percentage of 80% in the same game (via @EliasSports). pic.twitter.com/L1PYhZF0Ak

– ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 20, 2020

The Sixers All-Star also blocked two shots to continue filling out its stats line. He also played the most minutes of a player at 42.

All of this helped his team win a 117:11 vacation in Brooklyn on vacation as they continue to wait for great man Joel Embiid to return to court.

Simmons receives praise after the performance

After the impressive performance, Simmons praised his teammate Furkan Korkmaz. The Sixers Reserve published a photo titled “Good game, fresh prince!”

Good game, fresh prince! @ BenSimmons25 pic.twitter.com/nlaxhXkjPZ

– Furkan Korkmaz (@FurkanKorkmaz), January 20, 2020

Brett Brown, head coach of the Philadelphia 76er, also praised his star player after the game, said Rich Hoffman of The Athletic.

“Ben was ridiculously dominant tonight,” said Brown. “He played about 4, I played him when he was 5, he had the ball. He was just a multi-talent, he was used everywhere in different positions, as a ball handler, as a screen-setter and as a target. He is defensive on the 5 Series. It was incredible. ‘

Ben Simmons learned that he had been named NBA Player of the Week for the Eastern Conference to sweeten his day’s success. He retweeted the news on Monday night to celebrate the achievement.

Yessir 😤 https://t.co/iNvkK4oGD6

– Ben Simmons (@ BenSimmons25) January 21, 2020

With the win, Philadelphia improved its overall record to 29-16 with a 9-14 away record. You’ll visit the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night to play a game on ESPN from 7:00 p.m. Easter.