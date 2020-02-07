On election day, bus drivers will cut back on duty in Tallaght to protest anti-social behavior

Dublin bus drivers on Route 27 will not drive through parts of Tallaght in protest against anti-social behavior tomorrow’s election day.

The National Bus and Rail Union (NBRU) claims to have received 15 reports of driver incidents on the route in the past few months.

Drivers have reported being spat at and thrown at stones. A driver is currently ill after being hit on the head with a stone.

Union members are now saying that they will only take the 27 route on Saturday to the Square mall between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.

NBRU’s Sean Yeates said they are using Survey Day to draw attention to what they want.

At the Newstalk Breakfast, he said: “This is a constant problem and at this stage the drivers are fed up with having to accept this type of behavior.

“The safety of (drivers) and those they serve is endangered by a very small minority of people, to the detriment of the vast majority of commuters who only want to get from A to B.”

He explained what the drivers were looking for: “Over the years we have had a CIE car with support from Lake Garda in West Tallaght.

“It was there every night – it followed the buses around and the incidents decreased because there was a visible presence on the ground.”

The NBRU has also repeated its call for its own traffic police.

Main picture: File photo, RollingNews.ie