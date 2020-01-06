Loading...

By Matt Shiverdecker, especially for the American statesman

Monday

January 6, 2020 at 12:54 PM

Here are some interesting new releases that are now available from cable and digital providers, as well as a title that is currently available for streaming.

Video on request

“The Lighthouse”: This stylish new drama by Robert Eggers (“The Witch”) off the New England coast in the 1890s, plays Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson as two remote lighthouse keepers. The two men share the tight and rustic titular structure while changing services. For a while it seems as if they really enjoy each other’s company, but the feeling is short-lived after a combination of very heavy drinking and bad weather, which subsequently destroys their living space. Filmed on 35mm film material and photographed in black and white in the boxy 1.19: 1 aspect ratio of early silent films, filmmaker Jarin Blaschke manages to capture incredible shadows and image levels that look like pure black ink flowing from the screen and the frame images as though you were browsing through a turn-of-the-century scrapbook. This is far from easy to watch, this is one of the wildest and most distinctive films of 2019. The film stands for five Independent Spirit Awards including best male lead, best male and best director. (Cable and digital VOD)

“Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”: Quentin Tarantino returns with a sun-drenched nostalgia trip about an aging actor named Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his best friend and stunt double, Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt). Their story takes place in the late 1960s in Hollywood and crosses a bizarre fascinating “what if” twist on the life of actress Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie) and then-husband Roman Polanski who happened to live next to Dalton. At 161 minutes, the speed is more than a little meandering, but the overall design and attention to visual details are simply stunning. Fully recorded on film without CGI, it has been nominated for five Golden Globes including best film – musical or comedy and best director and will certainly earn a lot of attention from Academy Awards soon. (Cable and digital VOD, 4K Ultra HD available)

Also on streaming services

“Raise Hell: The Life and Times of Molly Ivins”: Janice Engel’s genuine documentary delves deep into the life of Texas treasure Molly Ivins. With more than three decades of keen political commentary under her belt, she wrote for many publications, including The Texas Observer and The Dallas Morning News before becoming a syndicate throughout the country. Engel treats the good and the bad – from nominations for the Pultizer prize to books and even her struggle with alcohol. Her writing is placed in context by friends and colleagues such as Paul Krugman, Rachel Maddow and Dan Rather, but the film rightly lets Ivins tell her own story through archive footage and television interview clips. (Hulu)