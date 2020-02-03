On demand: Cynthia Erivo shines in timely biopic “Harriet” – Entertainment & Life – Austin 360

By Matt Shiverdecker, especially for the American statesman

Monday

February 3, 2020 at 10:24 AM

Here is an interesting new release that is now available through cable and digital providers, as well as a title that is currently available for streaming.

Video on request

“Harriet”: Kasi Lemmons (“Eve’s Bayou”) takes us back to the civil war for a biopic about abolitionist Harriet Tubman. Tubman is played in the film by Cynthia Erivo, who received a best actress nomination at the Academy Awards, Golden Globes and the Screen Actors Guild Awards (and she is a double Oscar nominee, thanks to co-writing and singing “Stand Up” “, who also earned a best original song button). Ultimately, this is a story of a hard-fought journey to freedom, not only for Harriet but also for her relatives and friends, who she risks risking her life for on the treacherous underground rail journey. This system of hiding and protecting runaway slaves heading north had the potential for betrayal at every turn, but Harriet did it time and again to bring as many people as possible to a better life. During the release, the film was hobbled by controversy, from people who were unhappy that British actor Erivo depicted an American icon to the image of a brutal African American bounty hunter trying to catch slaves along with white men. Erivo’s performance is sufficient to recommend the film, which serves as a grim reminder of the not so distant sins of our nation. (Cable and digital VOD, 4K Ultra HD available)

Also on streaming services

“Toy Story 4”: Pixar had already made a pretty perfect trilogy from this series, so the announcement of a fourth part of “Toy Story” felt like an exaggeration. Andrew Stanton (who co-wrote all four films) worked on this new screenplay with Stephany Folsom, recording a wide range of story ideas from a team of writers “Celeste and Jesse Forever” writers Rashida Jones and Will McCormack. The end result is another remarkable glimpse into the life of Woody, Buzz Lightyear and all the toys that have enjoyed their time with a young girl named Bonnie after being given to her by their former owner, Andy. While Bonnie goes to kindergarten, she makes her own toy, called Forky, from a plastic spork at school. Forky becomes her new favorite companion. The rest of the crew goes on a family trip to make sure they are not forgotten, and we meet a range of new toys along the way in a carnival and antique shop, including a reunion with long-lost friend Bo Peep. Perfect balance between sentimental sweetness and laughter, don’t be surprised if the success of this sequel allows the franchise to continue for a little longer. (Disney +, 4K Ultra HD available)