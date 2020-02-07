On cruise ships that were quarantined in Japan, the isolation clock was reset in all new cases: NPR

The officers wear protective clothing to remove people who test positive for coronavirus from the cruise ship Diamond Princess. The ship is in a 14-day quarantine at the Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo.

People who are quarantined on board the Diamond Princess in Japan wonder how long their isolation would take. On Friday, a health official replied that they might not be comfortable: the quarantine is renewed each time a new case of the Wuhan coronavirus is confirmed on the ship.

The coronavirus quarantine, which has held nearly 3,000 people on board the cruise ship, is currently expiring on February 19. However, this date is reset when new samples from people on the ship are found positive for the virus, Dr. Michael Ryan, executive officer, said the director of the WHO Health Emergency Program on Friday.

A further 41 cases were confirmed early Friday, bringing the number of passengers and crew to 61. These samples were part of the initial screening – which means that no new 14-day quarantine is required to begin confirmation.

“The Japanese Ministry of Health has confirmed that this is the last batch to be tested and the quarantine end date is February 19, unless there are other unforeseen developments,” said Princess Cruises.

However, this also means that passengers would experience an even longer period of isolation if someone on the ship fell ill with the respiratory virus.

“I was very relaxed,” said Philip Courter of Florida in a phone interview with Rebecca Davis from NPR about the beginning of quarantine. But he added that he’s getting nervous now: “If more and more people get sick on this ship, what are we doing here? That’s crazy.”

If the cruise ship were a country, it could already report the second highest number of coronavirus cases outside of mainland China. Now passengers hope that no new cases will appear.

“It is difficult for people who are involved in this situation because they are locked up,” said WHO’s Ryan at a press conference on Friday. While the physical health of inmates in quarantine is at risk, their mental health must also be supported.

“It’s pretty scary – very, very scary – to be in this situation,” said Ryan.

WHO is now working with Japanese officials to find a way to organize passengers in cohorts, Ryan said. The idea is that the formation of smaller groups affects fewer people when a new patient is identified.

“At the moment, the quarantine is extended by 14 days with each new case,” said Ryan. “So we have to find a way to break this vicious cycle” and get people off the ship as soon as possible after they have been unlocked by health checks. But he warned: “There is a lot to train.”

The position of the WHO gives new clarity to the circumstances on board the cruise ship docking in the Japanese port of Yokohama. Passengers – including some who had spent two weeks on board the ship prior to quarantine – are asked not to leave their rooms. They visit the deck in layers to get a rare breath of fresh air.

“I’m worried about what’s going to happen next,” passenger Aun Na Tan from Australia texted to NPR’s Rebecca Davis. “We have no clear plan of what will happen,” she added, referring to the risk of new cases.

Tan, who posted news about her experiences on the cruise ship on social media, was on a trip with her husband, daughter, and one of their two sons when their vacation was unexpectedly extended by the quarantine.

Despite worrying about how long her family would have to wait before leaving the ship and resuming normal life in Melbourne, Tan has no complaints about how they are treated in quarantine.

“I’m not worried about our quarantine on board,” she wrote, adding that we are in good hands with the crew.

Nevertheless, Tan and other passengers indicated some disappointment at the continued possibility that the quarantine could be extended.

Eleven Americans are among the passengers who tested positive for the corona virus, which is now blamed for more than 630 deaths in China. The patients were taken to local hospitals. Most of them come from Japan, but some come from Canada, Australia and other countries.

In order to identify new cases on board the ship, the crew distributed thermometers to the passengers so that they could monitor themselves. Princess Cruises claims to offer free internet and phone service so passengers can stay in touch with loved ones. It has also expanded its television and movie options – and the ship’s personnel are said to bring games, puzzles, and other distractions to the passenger compartments.

Tan and her family were able to breathe fresh air on Friday afternoon after spending the whole Wednesday and Thursday in their room. Because they are in an inner room, they should visit nature before their fellow travelers, whose outer rooms have windows with a view of the sea.

“This is the first time since Tuesday night’s quarantine started that we are no longer there,” she said.

A cabin of the cruise ship Diamond Princess, in which passengers are quarantined due to fears of the coronavirus, can be seen in Yokohama, Japan earlier this week.

Tan’s family joined approximately 50 other people – all of them passengers sitting in odd rooms on the inner floor of their floor.

“It was kind of strange to be outside,” she said. And in any case, it was great to enjoy the fresh air. If you are inside without a window, you lose track of time. “

Passengers are asked to follow different rules when visiting the deck, Tan said.

“We were asked to wear masks and gloves and to be within 1m of anyone else. Wash hands with soap and water when we return to our room.”

Each group gets 90 minutes outside and there is a 30 minute break between them. The last passengers arrive at 7:30 p.m., she said.

Because of the large number of people and the need to shift to the deck, some of their fellow travelers would not have visited nature late Friday, Tan said.

As her family coped with staying in a windowless room for days, Tan said they were “pretty close” and could share the room. She also said, “My kids are happy to have only headphones on to get us out of the way.”

