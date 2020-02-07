ON ABC7NEWS.COM ONLY: Palo Alto Dentist gives a new smile to Fremont’s man who was allegedly attacked by the DoorDash driver

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) – ABC7 has followed the story of a Fremont man who was viciously attacked last year when trying to defend a Denny employee.

An ABC7 viewer watched the reports and performed to help on a large scale. She operated on the victim to build a better bay area.

It’s been 10 months since we last saw Frederick Ibonie, who got some big dental work on Thursday.

“Any kind of surgery makes me nervous,” Ibonie exclaimed as he waited in the dentist’s chair.

RELATED: Fremont Mann says he was attacked by DoorDash employees at Denny’s

In March last year, a DoorDash driver allegedly attacked Ibonie at a Fremont Denny’s. He had a broken nose and palate, a split lip, and lost three front teeth.

“The first impression you have with someone who has no teeth … People don’t see it positively,” said Ibonie, who had a gaping mouth after the attack. “I definitely had people like whoa!”

Dr. Nidhi Pai and her husband saw the original story of ABC7 and were touched by Ibonie’s kindness.

Ibonie was beaten after telling the suspect to stop yelling at a Denny employee who hadn’t finished his take away order.

“When I saw it, I thought we had to help him,” said Dr. Pai. “He was hit so hard that half of his bones and teeth were gone.”

As soon as ABC7 Dr. Pai joined Ibonie, she worked in her dental office in Palo Alto. She equipped him with a provisional fin with prosthetic teeth and on Thursday she helps with his permanent dental implant surgery together with the implant expert Dr. Kunal Walia, who flew from Seattle to the Bay Area for the intervention.

RELATED: Photos posted by suspects at Fremont Denny’s, mother asks for his capture

Ibonie has been to Dr. Pais office, and Dr. Pai says that she will likely look after him for free for years to come.

“In the end, when Frederick’s smile is done, it will be almost $ 100,000 because he needs a lot more work than just his front implants,” said Dr. Pai, who said the German dental implant brand, Straumann, donated a lot of material, along with many others that helped put Frederick’s new smile together.

“It makes me emotional to think about it. I can’t even quantify how grateful I am for everything she did for me,” said Ibonie.

Dr. Pai says she is grateful as well. “I am very grateful because you can only do something meaningful and change someone’s life a few times.”

The Fremont police have identified the DoorDash driver and are still looking for him to arrest him.

Police say the driver has had a criminal record in the past, but DoorDash checked the background of the Dasher in January 2019 and found that it did.

DoorDash released the following statement and also said that they donated to Ibonie’s recovery.

At DoorDash, we take the security of our community very seriously and therefore conduct background checks for every Dasher. We immediately took action to learn about this incident, including working with local law enforcement agencies to investigate and permanently disable Dasher from our platform. We are deeply saddened by what happened and have tried to support the recovery. “

