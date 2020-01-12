OMG, I want this house: Palm Beach, FL

On an upscale coastal street in Palm Beach, Florida is a house that is an architectural mule – all of the official French regency on the outside, all of Lisa Perry’s pop party on the inside. The American palazzo was built for the notorious fancy ball gown evenings in Palm Beach of old, but a recent update by the fashion designer, who is the current seller of the house, makes it the perfect space to find joy in the madness of this new decade can bring.

From the 1970s, real estate magnate and extraordinary builder Robert Gottfried began to combine his two loves: the architecture of the French Regency and Palm Beach. By the time he finished, he had built 400 houses in the city alone and invented a new local style – “Gottfried Regency”.

Built in 1980, this house is an excellent example of Gottfried’s work, with one of the bronze plaques that the builder began to attach not so humbly to the front of his creations announcing “Built by Robert W. Gottfried”.

And then Lisa Perry got her hands on it. As Vogue says, “Lisa Perry’s love for the 1960s is legendary”, and this kitsch aesthetic in primary colors is fully highlighted in interiors that have been completely redesigned by fashion become interior designer.

The price for all that this jewel on the Atlantic coast has to offer is $ 10,900,000, and we mean all. Perry sells the property as it is, with art, furniture and all fixins included.

In April 2019, the luxury editor Assouline produced a book highlighting the interior of the many houses in Perry. “Although the spaces are different in terms of age, geography and size, they all have a clear and strong vision and it was important for me to convey it,” Lisa Perry told Architectural Digest.

The success of the book led Perry to realize that his talent could be used in a new business: buying, redecorating and returning houses. A lucky person (ahem, you!) Could be the owner of the first of these projects.

The palace is suitably palace with six rooms. While there is plenty of room for the whole family, we are sure your crew can always find something to fight for, such as who will be claiming rooms with direct pool access.

The obsession with indoor / outdoor space reaches new heights in seaside towns. Even the bathrooms here give you the impression that your morning beauty routine takes place in the magical (read, unnatural) comfort of the great outdoors.

With a fashionable pedigree, this house would lose all credibility if it did not have a dressing room that looked like a chic corner in an upscale boutique. (Please note, the $ 10.9 million all inclusive does not include a new wardrobe.)

“My new business is to find, buy and renovate homes,” Perry told Forbes. “Then I fill them with everything I like – from new and vintage furniture and lighting to works of art and M & M!” – all with the idea that the buyer can move in with as little as a suitcase. ”

We don’t want to alarm you, but we have the feeling that this is a house where the bathrooms can be known by their assigned primary color.

There is only one unit of measure to consider when you live on the Florida coast: that of houses, as in, how many beach houses do you live in? In this case, the answer is a delicious 3. But it doesn’t matter when you have this body of water close at hand.

This bird’s eye view of the backyard is a work of art, simple and simple.

Gottfried once told Palm Palm Beach Life that at the time of his architectural reign over the city, “people came to Palm Beach and said, ‘I’m here to buy a Gottfried’.” Today, you can boast to friends that you have your Gottfried… and your mod-pop Perry.

