OMG, I Want This House: Block Island, RI

Block Island may be a popular holiday destination for the New England set, but just because you join the well-equipped hordes in their summer migration doesn’t mean you have to follow every footstep. For $ 1.65 million you can distinguish yourself and your superior taste with a unique perch on the Atlantic coast. This is not a Cape Cod cookie cutter, no canned shingle, no conventional house; this secluded contemporary gem is the place where your summer memories are made to shake up your neighbors.

It is important to get in the mood when you are on your way to vacation. You can spend hours putting together the perfect summer playlist, or you can choose a place to arrive by ferry. Nothing beats the waves against your boat, the howling of seagulls and a glass of preparatory rosé to get you in the mood … or to make you truly seasick.

It is good to stay with the design of your coastal castle. Mother Nature is a showpiece and you would not want to stir her jealousy by surpassing her.

You are in the historic land of the wasps, so prepare for days full of bluff walking and watching the lighthouse and wearing polos. If you don’t fraternize with the Block Island nobility, you can fraternize with the island’s most important VIP residents: the plants and animals that occupy the protected land that covers nearly half the island.

You can use the kitchen of your award-winning home (this is an AIA First Honor Award for the best Vacation House winner in the United States, thank you very much) for cooking. Or you can spend your summer lobster baking hops as a typical New Englander.

Three bedrooms are spread over this 1,400 square foot tower of a house. Although it was built in 1975, like all good ladies, it has had a few cosmetic – er – improvements in the following decades. Hey, vintage, meet modern!

Some people like their après-ocean showers outdoors, but we take ours with a towel without sand and a heavy dose of AC.

The listing agent describes the views as “just like a painting.” So if you look out over your three acres that bleed into the ocean, thank you for not having to pay for the expensive stuff to hang on your wall with this au natural art.

Dating profiles have come this far since the emerging days of online romancin in the late 1990s. How big is the change, you ask? “Long walks on the beach” are popular, and “sunsets on the porch” are inside. Like we said, so different. Add a liquid happy hour and you manage to remember a Block Island evening.

There is a long list of A-throngers who choose to go to the North Atlantic coast when the thermostat pops up – the Kennedys, Taylor Swift, Tommy Hilfiger and you if you choose to take this $ 1.65 million challenge to enter.

