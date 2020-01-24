Ombudspeople visit students on the rise at Western University

Students struggle against strong winds while traveling between classes at Western University in London, Ont. in this Free Press file photo

Derek Ruttan / Derek Ruttan / London Free Press

The visit to the office of the Western University ombudsperson increased by almost 25 percent last year, an increase that sends a message about the “declining” resilience of students and how they view their experience at school, says a new report.

Between 1 August 2018 and 31 July 2019, 814 students visited the office of the ombudsperson – an official investigating complaints and concerns from Western students – regarding 879 concerns, an increase of nearly 200 students in the previous year.

“Quantity doesn’t tell the whole story; they do, however, send some important messages, “said Western Meister ombudsperson Jennifer Meister in the report released Thursday at a university council. “With strong competition for admission of graduate and professional schools, students are not looking for good grades. Some students struggle to have the best student experience. “

The office of the ombudsperson examines students’ concerns about issues such as poor grades or academic data, absence for psychological problems and treatment by counselors in graduate studies. The office works with students to identify problems and offer options for solving them.

Sometimes it can review a decision and recommend further action, but recommendations from the ombudsperson are not binding, according to the office’s website.

Meister noted in the report that ‘declining resilience’ could be a factor for students if they go to the office to complain about grades and try to ‘clean up’ their academic data.

“There are many reasons to reduce student resilience,” she said. “For example, psychologists say that this generation of young people has not learned how to accept failure or experience failure without adult intervention.”

In an interview, Meister said she believes that other reasons for the increased traffic to her office might be more awareness.

Students are much more aware of their rights to challenge an academic decision and to express concerns, she said.

“There is a lot going on here,” Meister said. “There is an increased sense of activism among students and there is also a lot of use of social media and chat rooms.”

Also, students don’t make Plan B for themselves if their access to graduate school is compromised due to low grades, she said.

“They say,” I still want my first choice – so how am I going to stand up for myself and get that first choice? “, She said.

In recent years, visiting the ombudsman has been considered “a last resort,” Meister said.

“The effect of strained resources elsewhere at the university is that the office of the ombudsman institution is now one of the first stops a student makes when they need information or advice about an academic or non-academic enterprise.”

HRivers@postmedia.com