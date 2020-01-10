Loading...

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – Oman announced Saturday that Minister of Culture Haitham bin Tariq Al Said has been appointed as the new ruler of the Arab country and the successor of the old ruler Sultan Qaboos.

The announcement came when Omanis walked the streets of the capital Muscat to catch a glimpse of the motorcade with the body of Sultan Qaboos bin Said, who died hours earlier at the age of 79.

Qaboos was the longest ruling monarch of the Middle East and seized power in a palace coup in 1970. He was internationally known for his diplomatic balance in the volatile Persian Gulf. The ruler often served as a mediator in conversations between opponents Iran and the US

Soldiers stood guard on the streets and troops stood in machine gun nests on top of SUVs while civilians and residents of Oman gathered along a highway to see the motorcade that bore the sultan’s body for burial.

State television from Oman said the authorities had opened a letter from Sultan Qaboos bin Said without naming his successor. State TV then shortly thereafter announced that Haitham bin Tariq Al Said is the ruling sultan of the country.

The Defense Council of Oman had previously said that he had met the Royal Family Council and invited his members to select a successor.

According to Oman’s succession laws, if the family council cannot reach agreement on a successor, the authorities of the country must disclose a letter written by Sultan Qaboos with his choice of successor.

Al Said, who served as minister of national heritage and culture, often played an important diplomatic role, represented Oman abroad and welcomed, for example, the British prince Charles and his wife Camilla on their arrival in the country for a visit in 2016.

A top diplomat in the United Arab Emirates described Qaboos as a “wise and inspiring leader” and expressed his sincere condolences to the people of Oman.

“Today we have lost a high-class historical and renaissance figure with the death of Sultan Qaboos,” wrote Foreign Minister or Foreign Minister Anwar Gargash on Twitter.

Former President George W. Bush has issued a statement in the United States saying that he and former First Lady Laura Bush are saddened by the death of the Sultan.

“He was a stable force in the Middle East and a strong American ally. His Majesty had a vision for a modern, prosperous and peaceful Oman, and he wanted to make that vision a reality, ”Bush said, adding that he and his wife visited him in Muscat last fall.

Associated Press writer Jon Gambrell has contributed from Dubai.

Aya Batrawy, The Associated Press