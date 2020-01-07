Loading...

Al Hassan Toure will be a key player for Olyroos.Credit:AAP

“We have two players in this squad who played for the Socceroos – Alex Gersbach and Thomas Deng. We should have ten.”

“I give them presentations and showed them the careers of Mark Bresciano, Jason Culina and Vince Grella. These guys only played for the Socceroos after the Olympic Games.

“It is a unique opportunity to take part in the Olympic Games.”

Except for Melbourne City midfielder Denis Genreau, who has recovered from a shoulder injury but is not at risk against Iraq, which ranks fifth in the under 23 age group in Asia.

Australia is 11th, but Arnold is generally optimistic about his prospects and is confident that he will be ahead of the goal that the country’s youth team often missed at crucial moments.

Adelaide United’s up-and-coming star Al Hassan Toure, who scored in a friendly against South Korea last week, is the man who will lead the line of attack for the Olyroos.

“We did some video work with him, his runs in the box, what we saw from Adelaide versus what we want,” said Arnold.

“Our front line, we have a lot of options, a lot of variations in the course of the game, and Toure will be very important. Since we are here in Bangkok, everything has been about actions in the last third and.” Make sure that the players run into the right fields to score goals, ruthlessness in front of the goals and to reach the goal.