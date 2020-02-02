Olympic wrestling champion Wiebe thrives under pressure; expects the same at Harvard | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

The 30-year-old is enrolled in Harvard’s Crossover Into Business program, designed to help professional athletes, including those from the NBA and Major League Soccer, navigate their post-competitive career. Former Toronto Raptors send Chris Bosh figures prominently on the webpage of the program. Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has also completed the program.

“It’s pretty surreal because it has a lot of professional athletes and I’m just a humble wrestler,” Wiebe joked.

There is nothing humble about Wiebe’s athletic resume. Indigenous Stittsville, Ont., Bulldozed her opponents to win gold at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, and in one of the most durable images of those games, she lifted her coach Paul Ragusa onto her considerable sweat soaked shoulders and paraded him around the mat.

Wiebe has not yet qualified for the Tokyo Olympic Games this summer. She must finish in the top 2 at the Pan American Olympic qualifying tournament in Ottawa on March 14.

But she masterfully kept every pressure in a proverbial main slot in Rio, and with a ticket to Tokyo in a few weeks, she feels again on the winning side of that mental competition.

“For me it was never about winning a gold medal, it is not about that, it is about an achievement and so when I think of the training, when I think about being better every day,” Wiebe said . “It was super cool, because in the past year I have the feeling that I have made this huge transition in my wrestling, as if I have opened the aperture of what I see on the mat and what is available to me.

“When I was in Rio, Paul turned my coach to me and said,” Erica, we are only scratching what we can do “, and so I am so fascinated and motivated by the process of improvement, learning and grow and it is exciting to place it in a situation with a lot of pressure and high effort – put it at stake and see what happens. “

Her studies at Harvard can only help. Wiebe is a strong advocate of a balanced life. She already has a two-degree bachelor in kinesiology and sociology at the University of Calgary. The sociology degree that she completed a month before she wrestled for gold in Rio.

“Having that balance of having an identity outside of sport gives me so much strength because I know that I am not only the result of that competition, or the result of that competition, I am determined by so much more,” she said. “I think athletes are sometimes overrun and burdened by the pressure of our sport, but for me it was to investigate who I am outside of the sport… It has really been the secret of my success.”

The intoxicating few months after Rio Wiebe traveled across the country, from Halifax to Prince George to Iqualuit, and countless stops in between. She thinks she spoke to 10,000 children during her travels. She struggled professionally in India. She is currently a human capital consultant for Deloitte – and praised the company’s flexible work schedule – and volunteers for Fast and Female, a non-profit group founded by Olympic cross-country champion Chandra Crawford, who wants to strengthen girls through sport.

“So (Harvard) just builds on that and creates that network and those experiences that one day I hope I can change the world,” she said.

How?

“I feel that the world is evolving and changing so quickly that I can give you some consulting jargon about the age of disruption that we find ourselves in, but by continuing to open doors and create opportunities for myself and acquire those skills that I think that when I’m done wrestling, there will be a chance, and I’ll be ready to tackle it. “

Wiebe spoke Friday just before he jumped from her home in Calgary to Ottawa for the fundraising gala Canada’s Great Kitchen Party. She will spend a few days on the campus of Cambridge, Massachusetts, Harvard, but the rest of the program will be done primarily online.

“We work with MBA students at Harvard, and we basically work on case studies throughout the semester and then there’s a final presentation,” she said.

The Olympic qualifying tournament is at the Ottawa Shaw Center.

“Ottawa is where I grew up and I have never participated in Ottawa,” she said. “My parents still live there, it will be cool to experience that.”

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 31, 2020.

Lori Ewing, The Canadian Press

Note for readers: this is a corrected story. A previous version had a typo in a quote.