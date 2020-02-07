Olympic torchlight procession to start with a female athlete for the first time. Yes, it’s 2020.

Here’s a frustrating fact: the Olympic torch relay has never been started by a female athlete.

Fortunately, that will change, with the announcement of Rio de Janeiro’s gold medalist Anna Korakaki as the starting athlete for the torchlight procession for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Korakaki, announced Thursday by the Greek Greek Olympic Committee, will take the first stage of the relay, which traditionally begins with a flame lighting ceremony on March 12 in Olympia, Greece, the old site where the original Games were held.

The flame is still lit by an ancient ceremony in the temple of Hera, where a modern high priestess only uses the sun and a parabolic mirror to light it. Fittingly, Hera is the Greek queen of the gods and is seen as the goddess of the woman.

Spyros Capralos, president of the Greek Olympic Committee and IOC member, called it a “historic moment,” and it certainly is.

Korakaki has been part of the Greek national Olympic team since 2010. She was a world shooting champion and landed a gold and bronze medal in 2016 at the Olympic Games in Rio.

“It is a huge honor for me. It is very moving and I believe that after that moment the feelings will become even more intense in the old Olympia. I look forward to experiencing this [the moment] and I am sure it will my whole life will remain engraved in my mind and heart, “Korakaki said in a statement.

Korakak will pass the torch to the Japanese long-distance runner Mizuki Noguchi, who won the gold medal for the women’s marathon at the Athens Olympic Games in 2004. Other athletes carrying the torch include the most decorated champion of the struggle, Saori Yoshida, who her retirement as the last announced year. Greek gold medalist pole vault jumper Katerina Stefanidis becomes the last torchbearer in Greece.

The relay travels through Greece for eight days, before a transfer ceremony at the Panathenaic Stadium in Athens. It then moves to the host country of Japan – the Japan Times reports that the flame will be transported in a “special plane” and will land in Tohoku on March 20. From there the outlet reports, the flame will visit all 47 prefectures before it arrives at the redesigned National Stadium of Tokyo to light the Olympic boiler during the opening ceremony on July 24.

It is not the first time a female athlete has ignited the Olympic flame – that was the Mexican sprinter Enriqueta Basilio, who was the first woman to do this during the 1968 Summer Games in Mexico City.

