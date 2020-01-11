Olly Murs collapses on The Voice over Brother

Loading...

While ITV’s The Voice UK is often full of emotional moments, the tears usually come from the participants – but this week it’s singer / coach Olly Murs who breaks into tears after talking about his estranged twin brother.

The moment of tears comes after the judges saw a performance of twins that causes the singer painful memories of his experience with his own sibling Ben.

“It brings back memories when I see twins,” Murs told his judge colleague Sir Tom Jones in the edition of the singing competition on Saturday, January 11th. “When we were kids, we sang all the time.”

“We had a big argument,” he adds, referring to the gap that developed between him and brother Ben 10 years ago.

“I have a feeling that I will see him next time we lose someone in our family, and I don’t want that to be the case.

“I have no idea where he lives.”

The voice judges

Ben and Olly Murs are reported to have stopped talking after Olly missed his brother’s wedding to compete in the 2009 X Factor semi-finals, and the dispute has not since resolved.

“It’s a shame – even more so for my mother,” said Murs in the episode of The Voice on Saturday.

“And I miss having my twin with me. We had these two different personalities, but we only had this bond. “

Tom Jones quickly gives Olly a confirmation and tells him, “I understand what you feel, but you will – you will get back together.”

“Yes. I hope we can,” concludes Olly.

The Voice UK will air on ITV on Saturdays at 8:30 p.m.