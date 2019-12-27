Olivia, William are the most popular New Brunswick baby names in 2019 – New Brunswick

Loading...

In the coming years, many Olivias and Williams will be running around the New Brunswick playgrounds.

For the second year in a row, William is the province's most popular baby name for boys.

The Olivia name has taken back first place for girls after Emma was listed as the most common name for girls last year.

The 2019 most popular New Brunswick baby names are as follows:

Girl:

Olivia, Emma, ​​Charlotte, Amelia, Eva, Evelyn, Chloe, Scarlett, Violett, Sophia, Emily and Madison.

Guys:

William, Liam, Noah, Logan, Benjamin, Jacob, Jack, Thomas, Owen, Lucas, Oliver and Jackson.

According to the province, 5,355 children were born in the province in 2019 – 2,603 ​​girls and 2,752 boys.

In 2018 there were 2,812 boys and 2,636 girls ..

The province says there were 984 different names for boys and 1,224 different names for girls in 2019, compared to 974 different names for boys and 1,191 different names for girls in 2018.

Last year these were the most popular names for New Brunswick babies:

Girl:

Emma, ​​Olivia, Charlotte, Amelia, Avery, Everly, Abigail, Zoé, Ellie, Audrey, Sophia, Ava

Guys:

William, Liam, Noah, Oliver, Jack, Jacob, Lucas, Maurer, Logan, Henry, James, Benjamin

