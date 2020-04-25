Florence Pugh, Shia LaBeouf, and Chris Pine about to star in the director Olivia WildeNext movie project Don’t worry Darling. Set by New Line Cinema, the film is described as “a psychological thriller set in a remote, utopian community in the California desert of the 1950s.”

Pugh’s character is the main character in the film, and I find the concept very interesting. I do wonder if Mineral Springs and Health Spa is the location for the movie off Zzyzx’s exit on the I-15. It was a community that built and founded a religious quack in the late 40s, and became known as “The Weirdest Town in America”. If you are not familiar you can read about it here.

That’s just speculation on my part, but with the description of “a remote, utopian community in the California desert of the 1950s,” that was the first thing that bounced into my head.

This is a high-priority film for New Line, who won the rights to it after a heated bidding war thanks to its recommendation for Wilde’s director’s debutmart, Booksmart.

The original script for the film arrives Shane and Carey Van Dyke (Discussed Worry Darling), and will be rewritten at Katie Silberman, who also co-authored Booksmart and wrote the Netflix rom-com Set it Up.

