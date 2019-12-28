Olivia Newton-John was named "National" in the British New Year’s Honors list

Loading...

Singer Olivia Newton-John and directors Sam Mendes and Steve McQueen received high awards from the British government on Friday.

The fat star Newton-John was chosen for the singing and acting and for her charitable work to support cancer research – the female equivalent of a knight. The Oscar-winning director Mendes of American Beauty was crowned knight together with McQueen, the director of 12 Years a Slave, and was awarded the Oscar for the best picture.

The three were among the more than 1,000 people on the New Year's Honor List. The British Cabinet Office publishes a list of persons honored for merit, merit or bravery twice a year: shortly before New Year's Eve and on Saturday in June when Queen Elizabeth II's birthday is officially celebrated.

The list of 1,097 people released late Friday recognized outstanding achievements in the fields of art, science, research, charity, politics, community development, and many other areas.

Newton-John, 71, said the honor was a recognition of her British heritage. She was born in the UK but moved to Australia with her family when she was 5 years old.

"As a Cambridge-born girl, I am very proud of my British ancestry and so grateful to be recognized by the United Kingdom in this way," she said.

Newton-John, who spoke eloquently about living with breast cancer, said she was "indescribably grateful to be part of such a distinguished group of women who received this award before me."

Mendes, who has also directed two James Bond films and a number of well-received plays, said he was "amazed, delighted, and extremely proud" of the news of the knighthood.

“I have stood on the shoulders of so many employees and colleagues over the past 30 years – actors, writers, designers, producers and technicians – to whom I am very grateful. I wouldn't get this honor without them, ”said 54-year-old Mendes.

Singer Elton John, who spent many years raising money to fight AIDS, received an additional award for knighthood that he received 21 years ago. He was called to the Order of Companions of Honor.

Another entertainer, hospital chaplain Wynne Roberts, received the British Empire Medal because, as Elvis Presley, he had raised around £ 250,000 (US $ 328,000) for charity dozens of times a year. He also runs many free shows in nursing homes, especially for people with dementia, and owes Presley's hits to the spread of good cheer.

"When you sing these songs, the negative effects of this disease are taken away from people because they are actually brought back by music at a very happy time," he said.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

