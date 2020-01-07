Olivia Colman defended equality with her Golden Globes outfit

Loading...

Award season started on Sunday with the Golden Globes, and as has become the norm, actresses used the event to make a political statement, whether on stage – like Michelle Williams defending abortion rights – or on the red carpet, like Olivia Colman.

The Crown actress wore a red dress by Emilia Wickstead, with puffed sleeves and a loose train. But the statement she made was in her jewelry, which you may have completely missed at first glance.

Olivia wore a ring with the ERA 50:50 logo, an organization campaigning for gender equality on the British stage and on screen by 2020.

The winner has voiced lack of representation in the past, recently stating that she “hopes bloody well” that she will pay the same price as her Crown co-star Tobias Menzies, who plays Prince Philip.

She is not the only actress to campaign for equal pay in the United States, with Frances McDormand, Patricia Arquette and Halle Berry all dedicating their Oscar speeches to the issue in previous years.

With the BAFTAs and the Oscars coming up, we can expect a lot more debate, and we are there for that.