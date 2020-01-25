(Photo by: Parker Day)

Without a doubt, Oliver tree is the American pop star (and maybe the world) Needs. Wearing clothes in which we wouldn’t be trapped (these rockin ‘n’ sandals, represent!) With the occasional contempt to stick to a genre on his imminent album Ugly is beautiful, Tree changes the game. And you know you want to watch him play.

“I have brought together all the most interesting parts of my own life and my own personality, presenting myself in a way that was probably the most wacky parts of my life put together,” says Tree of his image and job. “And I think it really connected well with people because it is authentic and it is not untrue.”

Before the release of Ugly is beautiful, Tree (under the watchful eye of “America’s # 1 lawyer” Jeremiah Jeffrey) explains to AP that the methods of his madness are definitely do not artificial. His breathtaking videos, unpredictable performances and vocally austere presentations are all manifestations of a consciousness that moves on the rings of Saturn. You see, you might be forgiven for thinking that Oliver Tree is not from this planet. After all, his ability to fight his own boredom and create something otherworldly (on a record label’s checkbook) is invigoratingly fresh in a world where everyone seems to be constrained by plans someone else’s marketing.

“It’s not some kind of elaborate plan,” says Tree. “It’s just me bringing my life together in a specific way, and being able to share it in a box with a little bow that presents everything I have as a human in one piece. you will find in the clips: all the extreme sports that I practiced, all the music, the production of songs and (and) the staging, that is all that I have to offer. It is a mixture of so defining Oliver Tree based on one thing would be inappropriate. You wouldn’t be able to understand the vision if you just thought of it as music or just a picture

“It is 360 degrees, and you can get what you like from it,” he said of the extent of his creativity. “You take what works for you. There are things that might work and things that might not work. And it’s up to you. And if you hate it, you hate it – and if you love it, you love it. And that’s what makes art, art. No one is forcing a gun on your head saying, “You have to watch this guy with a cut bowl jump.” It is up to you to decide what you want to do in your spare time. “

ALSO IN THE NUMBER OF THE NEXT MONTH:

AltPress was lucky to get an audience with the elusive MARIA BRINK of mystical, magical and threatening metallic outfit AT THE MOMENT. She shares with us how she is psychically centered, her next daring creative movement (which is at sea, no less), and some of the melancholy and proud moments that informed her group’s new album.

The men of SILVERSTEIN and FORT OF FOUR YEARS are no strangers to AltPress readers. As punk-rock lifers, they have carried their music all over the planet for two decades. So why, after so long, have they never toured together? It ends this spring when the two groups finally hit the road. Shane Told of Silverstein and Alan Day of Four Year Strong share tour stories and fan interactions while learning that the good personal vision and appreciation of followers makes all the difference in their respective worlds.

This month’s payment of 10 TOPICS perpetually insightful ASH COSTELLO of NEW YEAR’S EVE discuss “The Return”, which terrifies her about the future of music, where she expects to receive her social security checks, and how many things she has ruined in the pursuit of her art.

MAYDAY PARADE singer DEREK SANDERS presents his very first solo release, My Rock And Roll Heart, an EP of five titles. From obscure Florida scene outfits to emo legends, Sanders’ personal taste is so good that we should have him create playlists for our personal enjoyment.

You may be thinking JOEL BIRCH of THE FRIENDSHIP OF FRIENDSHIP seems to have it all, but he is the first person to tell you that you are far from the base. His poignant story of what he went through, where he has been and what he looks forward to is more than enough to remind us that IT’S IMPROVING.

We also celebrate THE FIRST IN ’20, a preview piece listing some bands making their first albums in 2020. From metal units founding the device to poignant singer-songwriters, original electronic outfits to glam-pop avatars in the making, here is the soundtrack of your year.

Paige Owens climbs into a time machine and lands in Italy where SPOT THE CANVAS start their amps and update their Myspace page. Just in time for February 14, Rachel Campbell picks the best love songs do not on lovers 10 ESSENTIAL. There is 12 STRIPS point your browser to, while AP ARCHIVES fondly remembers FOR ALWAYS THE SICKEST CHILDREN, BREATHE THE CAROLINE and TURN ON THE LIGHTS. In addition, superb fan arts and live photos to light up the darkest of your parades. This is the new AP number, and we are completely exhausted. Go: do you have all idea how much we had to install this bird for Tree to climb? Get your copy here.