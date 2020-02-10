Oliver Tree is looking for a big scooter and your love – in that order

(Photo by: Parker Day)

Oliver Tree is fired. Yes, his debut album from Atlantic Records, Ugly is beautifulis scheduled for release in six weeks. He probably has to launch a crazy video that costs more than the annual salary of BeyoncéNail technology during the tour. But if you pull this savocant from provocateur out, he will take it away. See, he prefers to talk about scooters.

Fans of Tree’s videos know of their boy’s obsession with things. You see it on YouTube on tooling. There is an uber scooter that is five times the size of the car on which it landed in the “Hurt” crash-landing series. It is clear that the guy is obsessed with them. He had even set his music career on fire if it meant he would roll the Pacific Coast Highway in one.

“I mean, right now, if I didn’t focus on the Oliver Tree project, I have no doubt that I would participate in freestyle scooter competitions, “he says.” That was always my childhood dream of becoming a professional scooter rider And if I did not concentrate on this, I would certainly focus on pursuing that as my main source of income and my greatest passion. “

Professional scooter riders do not have to worry about earning money from streaming services. The sensations they evoke are virtually download-proof. But for Tree it makes more sense to be signed to a record label and to reimburse the costs of making his vibrant microfilms.

“Oh, it’s just a lot easier to survive doing art than just surviving in something like a freestyle scooter, “he says. No kidding: he speaks with the air of someone who has already done the research.” hard to earn a living There are only 10 people in the world who live comfortably with that sport It’s like being a harpsichord player: it’s really hard to do There are five of you competing for a living While you don’t have to be the greatest artist in music, and you can still survive. “

One question Tree often gets attention for how much money he puts into his videos. Like spending too much money to demolish an entire project. You know where this is going now …

“This is my whole life in a nutshell,” he begins. “The most important thing I am thinking about now is this project that I have been working on for the past two years. I tried to build the biggest scooter in the world and to break it Guinness World Records. Not only building, but also to drive it. We have been working on this for more than two years and we have several technicians who are trying to design it.

“We have made an attempt to find investors in financing,” he continues enthusiastically. “There have been several times that we nearly gave up. We had to stop production because of a lack of money.”

He then tells AltPress a big secret. “This is not something I said before, but we have just been lit green and have received permission and approval from financiers to build the largest scooter in the world. I am very pleased to say that this is something that will be developed in the coming months. And I can’t really get into the timeline there. “

Tree cannot talk about who is rolling his big plans. He describes securing the money for the project as taking him “through hell and back.”

“We’ve literally gone through four different designs and got it in the cheapest, most realistic and practical way,” he says as a playground version of Elon Musk. “If I give away the engineering that we had to do to overcome the finances and timelines, it makes it easy for someone else.”

Who drops serious coins on Tree? Private equity company? Venture capitalist? Usher? Jay-Z? Tree doesn’t say. We absolutely know who that is not pull the checkbook for this. Namely his label, Atlantic. And you have seen before what kind of things they made pony for.

“I think some things are really hard to pay and justify,” said Jeff Levin, senior director of A&R. “One of them is the largest scooter in the world. You know, the scooter will be what he probably talks about more than the music. “

Ugly is beautiful appears on March 27. Oliver Tree (but not his ‘lawyer’) appears in the new edition of AP, available below or here.