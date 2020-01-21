Oliver Bjorkstrand and Cam Atkinson give Blue Jackets a goal boost immediately after the injury - Sport - The Columbus Dispatch

NEW YORK – Cam Atkinson could not have dreamed of a better way to return from an injury when in his first shift he turned a perfect backhand pass to Emil Bemstrom, who was the first template for the opening goal against the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday.

Oliver Bjorkstrand’s impact was already noticeable when he returned to the lineup against the New York Rangers on Sunday night, but his biggest contributions came later when he scored two goals in the third period, including the winner in less than 30 seconds.

In short, the best players in jackets have to perform. Atkinson and Bjorkstrand are certainly two of these guys, but their return is more significant because they had no choice but to produce because the players they replaced filled the holes when they weren’t on the lineup.

Coach John Tortorella was not surprised by the immediate impact. It is exactly what a team is looking for that still has constant goal requirements.

“Both players played well when they were injured,” said Tortorella. “They give us a life with the rating; it is something we need. ‘

Bjorkstrands two goals against the Rangers marked his third multi-goal game in his last five games. Atkinson was unable to score a point on Sunday, but had five points in the first two games after an ankle injury.

Sonny Milano was removed from the lineup when Atkinson returned and has been a healthy scratch in the last three games. Milano hadn’t done his best, but he showed two goals and three assists in seven games after his return from injury.

The activation of Björkstrand from the injured reserve resulted in Kevin Stenlund being sent back to the minors after 17 games with four goals and two assists. These numbers didn’t blow anyone away, but they came in big moments and he gave the jackets a boost without some of his top scorers.

Having Atkinson and Bjorkstrand back and just producing has contributed to the chemistry built up in the locker room last month, especially by a locker room leader like Atkinson.

“Boys love him and they love the way he plays,” said striker Nathan Gerbe. “He plays hard and plays the game properly and it’s huge to see him score.”

Although the jackets in Madison Square Garden played better than the previous two games in the Nationwide Arena, all three games emphasized the importance of these two decision-makers in the lineup.

The jackets were overhauled at home by Carolina and New Jersey (Saturday night), but Atkinson played in both games to get the team ahead and allowed his teammates to play with a little confidence instead of chasing the game. On the other side of the spectrum, the jackets were in a one-goal game, and Bjorkstrand ended the two big chances he had.

With 32 games and the Blue Jackets one point behind the New York Islanders for third place in the Metropolitan Division, Bjorkstrand and Atkinson who are now playing are the Bjorkstrand and Atkinson who have to take the lead.

“Eight weeks ago, it seemed as if every game we played was hurting someone from our core,” said defender Seth Jones. “But it didn’t stop us from what we had to achieve and how we had to play. Cam and (Bjorkstrand) have scored goals in their first few games. I am sure that this means a lot for our self-confidence in the future. “

jmyers@dispatch.com

@ Jacob_Myers_25