Olive Garden will use Photoshop in the photo buns for teens who can’t go to prom

By Nicole Gallucci2020-04-22 20:29:47 UTC

Losing your high school prom because of coronavirus social flight rules is a serious bummer, and while Olive Garden cakes may not be able to fix anything, they can help ease the mood.

The restaurant chain known for Italian-American cuisine and legendary talented cakes knows that high school seniors are hurting as the prom season approaches, and wants to help. Olive Garden recently announced a campaign to help students reminisce about their upcoming proms, and it involves creating custom photos of teens including their prom dates and groups of friends.

“With photo backdrops inspired by popular prom themes and featuring Breadstick walls and garlands, it looks like you have all the proms,” a rep said in a statement. “Photo fun is also available for kids at heart because, let’s face it, we can all dust off our former prom outfits today and share some laughter.”

If you want a cheesy Olive Garden breadstick memory of yourself, just take a picture of yourself in your prom dress and ask your date or friend to do the same.

Send photos to Olive Garden by tweeting them using the hashtag #OliveGardenProm or sending images with a direct message, and a social media manager from the restaurant chain will respond to your fun photo edited.

If you’re looking to take your prom accessories to the next level for a picture, Olive Garden has you covered. The restaurant chain has created a DIY kit full of “Prom Breadstick Bouquet wrappers” and “a pastry with Prom Court Crown” that you can download and print here. Editor’s note: This is a .zip file.

If you are planning to attend the prom with your best friend, your “Breadstick Bae,” or your “Prince of Parmesan,” there will be a perfect custom Olive Garden print for you.

I voted for breadsticks for the Prom King.

You can technically make your own breadsticks at home or fill the wrappers with whatever prom snacks you want, but if you want the real deal for the photoshoot Olive Garden is currently offering food by serving or pickup.

The chain only creates custom prom pictures until May, so act fast if you want this memory one.

