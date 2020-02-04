Olerud, head of the Morneau 2020-class Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

He was an integral part of both World Series championships in Toronto in 1992 and 1993 and won the American League batting title in ’93 when he hit .363 with 24 homers and a league-high 54 doubles.

The 51-year-old from Seattle, who also played for the New York Mets, Seattle Mariners, New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox before retiring in 2005, is a career .295 batter with a .863 on-base plus slugging percentage. He hit 255 homers and batted in 1,230 points in more than 2,234 games, including 920 with Toronto.

“When I heard that I was being initiated into the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame, I was very surprised. It was so unexpected, “Olerud said in a statement. “I am very honored to be selected.”

Morneau, a former pick of the third round of the Twins in 1999, played 14 seasons in major competitions, including 11 with Minnesota. He won the AL MVP award in 2006 and was the NL batting champ with the Colorado Rockies in 2014 and beat .319 over 135 games.

Morneau is a career .281 batter and four-time all-star. He also manned first base for Canada at each of the World Baseball Classics in 2006, 2009, 2013 and 2017.

The 38-year-old retired in 2018 and now serves as a special assistant in baseball operations with the Twins.

“When I heard from fellow inductees, John Olerud, Duane Ward and Jacques Doucet, I was lost in words. It is really humiliating to think that I would join these prominent members who had such a lasting impact on baseball in Canada, “Morneau said.

Ward, a right-handed reliever, appeared in 462 Major League games in 1986 – all but 10 with Blue Jays – from 1986-1995.

The 55-year-old, also two-time World Series champion at Toronto, earned 121 career saves and came to 679 over 666 2/3 innings.

“When I was informed about my introduction to the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame, the only thing I felt then was, completely overwhelmed, a stream of feelings and emotions came after a few minutes of reflection and thought,” Ward said.

Doucet, a 79-year-old from Montreal, served as the Play-by-play voice of the Expos from their inaugural season in 1969 to 2004 when the team moved to the Washington Nationals.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on February 4, 2020.

