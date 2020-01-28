Oleksandr Danylyuk, former Ukrainian senior official, says he trusted John Bolton more than anyone

When Volodymyr Zelensky won the Ukrainian presidential election in April 2019, President Donald Trump was one of the first world leaders to call to congratulate him. For officials inside and outside of Ukraine, Zelensky represented a chance for the country to rebuild its anti-corruption institutions and a chance for Kiev to develop better, more solid relationships with Western countries, including United States.

But in the weeks and months that followed, efforts to build a partnership between the Zelensky and Trump administrations, one focused on fighting corruption, collapsed. It collapsed in part because the Zelensky team was drawn into an American domestic political struggle spurred on by Trump’s efforts to have Ukraine investigate his rival Joe Biden, the son of Biden Hunter, and assumed interference in the 2016 elections. This was according to Oleksandr Danylyuk, former president of the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council, who said the demands had “shaken” Zelensky’s team.

Danylyuk spoke to The Daily Beast last week in his first public conversation since the start of the removal process in Washington, saying he had resigned from his post in Kiev in September in part “due to the situation with the United States “when Danylyuk answered my FaceTime call, he appeared to be in his office in Kiev, with photos of the city in the background. The former Ukrainian official was due to travel to the United States to meet with me, but caught a virus at the World Economic Forum in Davos and flew to recover. (We plan to meet in person for our second interview.)

Within two hours, Danylyuk explained the reasons why he joined the Zelensky team and the reasons why he decided to leave the administration. The former official said he hoped to “change lives” as a member of the Zelensky government, helping to develop Ukraine’s anti-corruption institutions and making the country a worthy international power. Danylyuk, a self-proclaimed technocrat, said that the US-Ukrainian reshuffle “had created an uncomfortable environment” but that the two countries could still move forward with a new and better roadmap.

“There is no other way but to continue,” said Danyluk. “Because what else is there?” What else? Emotions? There is no room for emotions. “

In retrospect almost four months after his resignation, Danylyuk says there is someone in the Trump administration he trusts to help secure a new path for the United States and Ukraine: the former US national security adviser John Bolton. Bolton left the Trump administration in September, just two weeks before Danylyuk left office.

“I would say it’s definitely John I trust,” said Danylyuk. “I think John, because we have worked together to try to set up an official framework for a US-Ukrainian relationship.”

Bolton is now under scrutiny on Capitol Hill, where senators sit during Trump’s removal trial. Over the weekend, The New York Times published an article claiming that the former book by the former national security adviser revealed that Trump had linked Ukraine’s aid to the President’s investigations Zelensky. Senators are now considering calling Bolton on the Hill for questioning.

Danylyuk said he and Bolton had organized a meeting to discuss a roadmap for US-Ukrainian cooperation on July 10, 2019. Several former US officials told investigators of the impeachment of the House that the American ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland, first broached the subject of Trump. requests for investigations. Fiona Hill, the former Supreme Administrative Councilor in Russia, testified that Danylyuk appeared “alarmed” during Sondland’s interjections about the investigations. “He didn’t seem to know what was going on.”

“When I designed and wrote it, I discussed it with Zelensky,” said Danylyuk of his roadmap for the United States and Ukraine to cooperate on a range of issues. “We went through it very thoroughly. He said, “Yes, I fully support that … that should be the basis of the relationship.” “Danylyuk would not discuss the military component of the plan, but said the plan was” very broad “and included proposals for that the United States exports American natural gas to Ukraine.

“This roadmap … it covered several areas. But the bottom line is national security, “said Danylyuk. “So if you can talk about it holistically everywhere, it’s with the United States National Security Council and Bolton. And he was the person to … discuss the vision. “

Danylyuk said that he and his team, which included help from Zelensky Andriy Yermak, “could not conclude (the meeting) correctly” because, as The Daily Beast previously reported, Sondland interrupted the conversation to discuss Trump’s request that Zelensky accept the investigation. Bidens. Shortly after Sondland’s interjection, Bolton ended the formal meeting. It was then that the group, which included Hill, Sondland and other Trump officials, moved back into the White House and Sondland Ward room, but more fiercely, investigated more away, telling Danylyuk and Yermak that it was the only way two countries could develop a meaningful relationship.

“This roadmap should have been the substance but … (the investigations) have come up,” said Danylyuk.

Danylyuk said he maintained contact with Bolton and his assistants at the National Security Council in Washington in the following weeks to try to secure a meeting between Zelensky and Trump in the books.

But the Zelensky team became more and more worried over the days, said Danylyuk. Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani had appeared on TV shows for weeks saying Ukraine should investigate the Bidens and said it was Ukraine that intervened in the 2016 elections , not Russia. (The assertion is a widely refuted conspiracy theory which, according to national security officials, was propagated by the Russian intelligence services.)

“At that time, it was clear to me that we should not be drawn into this battle at all,” said Danylyuk. “If we were drawn into this internal process … it would be really bad for the country. And also, if there is something that violates American law, it’s the United States to deal with it. “

On July 21, the acting U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, Bill Taylor, texted Sondland, indicating a conversation he had had with Danylyuk about the U.S. taking Ukraine seriously.

“Gordon, one thing Kurt and I talked about yesterday was Sasha Danyliuk’s argument that President Zelenskyy is sensitive to the fact that Ukraine is taken seriously, not just as an instrument in the internal re-election policy of Washington, “Taylor wrote to Sondland.

“At the time, I said that there were serious things that we must discuss and agree between the two countries. And that’s where the attention should go, “Danylyuk told the Daily Beast about his conversation with US officials at the time. “And if we talk about training in domestic politics … using our president who was fresh at work, inexperienced … it could destroy everything.”

Then came the now infamous July 25 appeal between Zelensky and Trump, the one in which Trump asked for a “favor” and suggested that Ukraine investigate the question of whether individuals in the country had intervened during the 2016 presidential election. Things got worse after that, said Danylyuk.

“One thing I can tell you that is clear from this call is that this issue (of inquiries) is a concern for Trump. It was clear, ”said Danylyuk.

And then in August, said Danylyuk, he thought the partnership with the United States and the road map he had designed with Bolton was doomed.

Danylyuk said he discovered for the first time that the United States was refusing aid to Ukraine by reading the Politico article published on August 28. US officials and Ukrainian diplomats, including former Foreign Minister Olena Zerkal, have said publicly that Kiev knew there were problems with US aid as early as July.

“I was really surprised and shocked. Because just a few days before that … I had a meeting with John Bolton. In fact, I had several meetings with him. And we had long discussions. The last thing I expected to read was an article on the military aid freeze. “

“I was really surprised and shocked. Because just a few days before that … I had a meeting with John Bolton. In fact, I had several meetings with him. And we had long discussions. The last thing I expected to read was an article on the freezing of military aid, “said Danylyuk. “After that … I was trying to get the truth. Was it true or false? “

Danylyuk said that “it was a panic” within the Zelensky administration after the first news broke, saying that Zelensky was convinced that there had been some kind of error. Danylyuk called the National Security Council and asked other officials in Washington what to do with the news.

“The next time we met in September … it was in Poland to commemorate the start of World War II,” said Danylyuk, adding that he had met Bolton on the sidelines of the commemoration. “I had my suspicions. There was a special situation with one of our defense companies acquired by the Chinese. And the United States was concerned about this. Bolton has also made public comments on this. So somehow I linked it to things and tried to understand. OK, maybe it could be related to that. “

“I never got an answer,” said Danylyuk.

Danylyuk left the Zelensky administration in September, citing several “triggers” that prompted him to resign, including ongoing struggles with the Trump administration.

“I was determined to come up with a constructive program,” said Danylyuk. “It was a big investment. I invested my reputation, I invested my time. When the situation changed (with the United States), I did not like. “

