Older adult job training opens doors | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

“We kind of get them to focus on themselves,” she said. “Say for the last 20 years that they have focused on taking care of their grandchildren and various things. We are turning things around here a little. We are working with a lot of confidence, confidence, responsibility and that and it’s just great to see the change that we have had. “

Seventy-seven percent of the 32 people who participated in the inaugural year of the program in 2019 found jobs through it.

Facilitator Bernadatte Aubichon agrees that building trust is an important aspect of the training.

“Because some of them have been out of work for so long, they think they don’t have the skills, but they do, and it’s my job as a facilitator to bring that up,” she said.

She added that the program also involves writing resumes, writing cover letters, and interviewing during the 10-week class. The participants then follow an internship of three weeks.

The initiative is currently actively recruiting for the last few places in the upcoming session starting on February 18. Participants in the program receive a living allowance.

