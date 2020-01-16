Old Land Rover freaks have one of the strangest names for an auto part I've ever heard

Every hardcore automotive subculture defines itself at least partially with its own idiosyncratic terminology. Cars and auto parts have nicknames and slang terms, the knowledge of which helps to define who is in the group and who is not. I know that in the air-cooled VW community you hear strange terms such as “Pope’s Nose” and “step cooler”, but even the strange names for parts (a license plate light housing or a quarter panel ventilation) are characteristically objective. However, the Land Rover community has a real cracker name for a rather boring part: a grille backing plate. Would you like to know what they call it?

Breakfast.

Yes, breakfast. Just as you euphemistically call it gin-and-fro-loops manure, you have to get started every morning. Like eggs and bacon, arranged in a happy face on a plate. In contrast to an embossed metal plate, which is designed for the grille and headlights of an early Land Rover.

And yet the name “breakfast” is an at least partially accepted name for what is technically known as a grille panel.

When I first came across it, I thought it was an anomaly or a strange inside joke of a person. It’s still some kind of inside joke, but it’s not just a person who makes it. A quick search finds examples of breakfast across the Land Rover online world.

So what the hell is going on here? Why is this embossed metal panel designed so that it can hold a grille and sometimes headlights called “breakfast”?

There is some speculation that old stories about early Land Rover grilles have been removed and used as actual cooking grills. This definitely seems plausible if you look at the grills yourself:

It sure looks like you can drop the thing right away, balance it on some rocks over a fire, and tap thick gnu meat slabs on it, no problem.

And although something like this may have happened at some point, it’s not really a thing, because these grids are galvanized, which would be toxic if they burned down, and without zinc, the grids would rust quickly. And probably disgusting traps of frozen fats and burnt meat.

So hordes of Land Rover drivers are unlikely to routinely prepare breakfast on these grids – and it’s not even the grate part that’s called “breakfast” – but the control panel behind it.

The best explanation for the name of the breakfast is, in some ways, the most cynical since some early Land Rover forums in the 90s seem to have just started to grapple with new members, and then it’s kind of a snowball there ,

A poster called TeriAnn in the Rovers North Forum speculated in detail:

“As far as I can remember, some OVLR club members added the term to the LR mailing list in the 1990s. I think it was basically done to convince a newbie that “breakfast” was the LR hobby for the radiator wall.

As an explanation, they stated that Australian Land Rover veterans use the grill of a Series III truck as a grill over a campfire to cook their breakfast. THEREFORE because they used the grill to cook breakfast, the radiator bulkhead to which the grill was attached was called “breakfast” and the grill was still called “grill”. Really great logic.

At the time, several people pointed out that the galvanizing on the grille was toxic. That if the galvanizing was burned away, they would be left with a rusty grate on their truck. And one or two asked if the grill was used to grill breakfast, why not grill dinner and why not dinner?

Nobody seemed to ask the question: “If the grille was used to cook breakfast, why is the grille wall called a breakfast and not the grille?”

Somehow, not only did the OVLR Club members convince their target that the radiator bulkhead was called breakfast because the Australians used it to cook their bacon, they also convinced many relative newbies on the list.

The people who started it had the Ottawa Valley Land Rover Club website and the Land Rover FAQ website. So you added the term to both sites.

The LR email list is mostly composed of North Americans, the two websites are based on North America, and since then everyone in North America who wanted to become a member of the Land Rover IN GROUP series has started calling the radiator bulkhead breakfast Supposedly a group of Australians of unknown size couldn’t bother to transport a grill in their truck and remove the grill from their trucks, burn off the galvanized coating and grill only for cooking breakfast and not for lunch or dinner to use.

…

Everyone wants to belong to something bigger than themselves, and using the group term helps them to belong. But I still giggle at people who use the term breakfast for the radiator wall and it tends to confuse the British, Australians and South African LR people who had never heard of the terms before the North Americans started ,

Now there is no concrete evidence here, just to fuck some cynical speculations based on the fundamental human characteristics with people, the desire to belong to a certain group, and the urge to exclude others from that group through language.

It’s as likely an explanation as any other, but I’m not sure if I really care how it started because I enjoy the fact that it’s common, and now it’s in the rusty, often insane overpriced world of old Land Rover possible to hear someone complain about how rotten and dented his breakfast is and how he goes to a junkyard in the hope of finding a better breakfast.

I mean, that’s just a good sentence.