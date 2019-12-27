Old couple from Frankford, Ont. says installing solar panels destroyed their home – Kingston

Loading...

A couple from Frankford, north of Belleville, Ontario, say they have been arguing with a solar panel company for years.

According to Reg and Terri Dionne, the installation of the panels destroyed their home.

"There were 34 panels on the roof, from right to left," says Reg, pointing from the back yard to his roof.

Reg Dionne is in his gutted house

Global news

Reg, 71 and Terri are homeless after a solar panel project went terribly wrong.

The story continues under the advertisement

CONTINUE READING:

Consumer SOS: Contractor in Ontario accepts money and withdraws before it is finished



The system was installed on the metal roof in June 2015. A year and a half later, according to the Dionnes, the roof began to leak.

The cause, Reg said, was that the solar system was "incorrectly installed."

The modules were installed by Grasshopper Solar in Mississauga, Ontario. Fasteners were neither sealed nor properly installed, which led to water leaks and mold growth on the entire roof.

"The contractors who sent them did remedial work to fix the water leaks," said Reg. "With what they did, they only transferred water from one area to another.

"It hasn't stopped licking the water."

Contractor Rod Reid points to interior ceiling

Global news

"You can still see all the remains of the black and dark spots," said Rob Reid, pointing to the ceiling inside the house.

The story continues under the advertisement

Reid is a 21 year old contractor contracted by the Dionnes to look at the shape.

"The next step is to remove the rafters, roofing membranes and steel roofs," said Reid.

CONTINUE READING:

The Ontario couple are cleaned after the home alarm system fails



The mold has now been removed from the house.

Reg and Terri Dionne in their caravan

Global news

But the Dionnes lived in the house for almost two years before being forced to move in their caravans parked in the driveway this September for health reasons.

"All my wife and I want is our house," says Dionne.

In an email statement from Grasshopper Solar, a spokesman said in part: “We know Mr. Dionne and his claims.

“We have made every effort to find a solution and will continue to do so. We hope that Mr. Dionne will do the same. "

The story continues under the advertisement

But Reg says the damage was done.

"Within three and a half years of putting this solar system into operation – or four and a half years, I think now – they destroyed our home," he said.

Global news

Global news

The couple are now devastated to the tunnels and do not know when they can move back in.

In the meantime, the Dionnes continue to negotiate with Grasshopper Solar through their lawyer.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR