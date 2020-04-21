Okotoks Oilers bench boss Tyler Deis up for CJHL mentor of the calendar year

Tyler Deis has accomplished it just before.

The double, that is — winning both the Alberta Junior Hockey League’s mentor of the 12 months and the exact honour for the total Canadian Junior Hockey League.

He did that as Okotoks Oilers head coach in 2017-18.

Now, the CJHL, in conjunction with the Countrywide Hockey League Coaches’ Affiliation, introduced Tuesday the names of the 6 finalists for the 2019-20 Darcy Haugan/Mark Cross Memorial Award, emblematic of CJHL coach of the calendar year.

This honour, introduced per year by the CJHL and NHLCA, is in memory of Humboldt Broncos (SJHL) head mentor Darcy Haugan and assistant Mark Cross, who ended up among all those who unfortunately shed their life following the tragic events of April 6, 2018.

Deis joins Jason Fortier (BCHL Coquitlam), Jason Clarke (CCHL Carleton Place), Billy McGuigan (MHL Summerside), Kelvin Cech (MJHL Winkler) and Brayden Klimosko (SJHL Battlesfords) as finalists for the nationwide honour.

Every of the 6 nominees had been determined, following a voting procedure accomplished by every of the CJHL’s 10-member leagues, for their respective endeavours throughout the class of the normal year.

Deis has by now acquired this year’s AJHL award as ideal bench manager immediately after leading the Oilers to initial location, with a 47-7-4 record, in the AJHL’s Viterra South Division.



“Tyler is absolutely dedicated to our players, personnel and corporation,” said Okotoks Oilers President Wayne Lauinger. “He has improved the Oilers system to develop possibility for potential gamers and staff through his optimistic mentorship and improvement. Tyler provides unselfishly as a mentor and a chief.”