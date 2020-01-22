MOORE, Okla. – Two Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers on Wednesday shot and killed a suspected car thief who crashed the truck he was driving during a chase, the authorities said.

The troopers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle shortly before noon when they saw a man driving north on Interstate 35 and started a chase, said spokeswoman Sarah Stewart of Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The man left the highway in Moore, lost control of his vehicle, and crashed onto a central reservation, a light pole and several trees, Stewart said.

“When the suspect left the vehicle, two of our troopers opened fire,” Stewart said. “The suspect was declared dead on the spot.”

Stewart said she didn’t know if the man was armed.

“That will all be part of the research,” she said.

The man’s name was not immediately released pending notification from his family, Stewart said. The two troopers were placed on administrative leave.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has its own investigation department that will investigate the shooting and transfer its findings to the local prosecutor, who will decide whether the shooting was legally justified.

The troopers did not carry body cameras, but did have dashboard-mounted video cameras in their patrol cars, Stewart said.

