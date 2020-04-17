Oklahoma State teammate sees Chuba as runaway Cornish award winner

The checklist is an amazing a person.

It even features a pair of prospective initial-spherical picks when the NFL Draft takes the (digital) phase April 23.

But of the five talents up for the Jon Cornish Award, just one has run amok above fellow nominees Chase Claypool, Neville Gallimore, Nathan Rourke and Amen Ogbongbemiga for the honour of best Canadian in the 2019-20 NCAA football period.

That is, of system, Chuba Hubbard.

“We in fact form of joke that I’m heading to acquire it over him,” reported Calgary’s Ogbongbemiga, a teammate of Hubbard’s with the Oklahoma State Cowboys. “But we each know that he’s going to gain it due to the fact he did phenomenal this calendar year, and he deserves it.

“I assume it is trim to none for everybody else. I know I wouldn’t personally be content accepting it if I ended up to win it, for the reason that of what Chuba did. It was unprecedented and unheard of what he did this 12 months.”

Yeah … all Hubbard did was lead the FBS in rushing with 2,094 yards as part of an eye-popping sophomore season with the Big 12’s Cowboys.

To put that into context, ‘Canada’s Cowboy’, hailing from Sherwood Park, Alta., rolled up extra yards than each other ball-provider from the 130 schools generating up the prime stage of U.S. higher education football — 77 far more than Navy Midshipman QB Malcolm Perry and 91 more than Ohio Point out Buckeyes functioning again J.K. Dobbins and Wisconsin Badgers star ball-toter Jonathan Taylor, the latter the controversial repeat winner of the Doak Walker Award as the nation’s major working back again.

“Personally, I absolutely feel Chuba should really have been in New York — he must have been at the (Heisman Trophy) ceremony,” Ogbongbemiga said of Hubbard, who completed a head-scratching eighth in the NCAA’s most superb participant voting. “That would been terrific for him to practical experience.

“But with the Doak (Walker Award), I do not know how he didn’t win that. I actually believe he deserved to acquire it — which is not even a concern,” Ogbongbemiga continued. “He led the country in rushing yards and in quite a lot each rushing group. It was almost certainly just one of the major snubs I’ve ever observed. It presents him motivation for future 12 months and what he’s going to carry out for us.”

It’s hugely not likely Hubbard will get the snub for what will be the 3rd time the Jon Cornish Award is handed out, when the winner is introduced May well 6 through webcast.

That’s even even though the only man awarded with the accolade, Rourke, of Oakville, Ont., returns as a nominee this calendar year after successful it in both 2017-18 and 2018-19 as the dynamic quarterback of the Ohio Bobcats.

And Rourke, whocompleted 61% of his passes for 2,820 yards and 20 touchdowns against only five interceptions and extra 867 yards dashing with 13 TDs in his senior 12 months, is not the only stud between this year’s last five in line at the rear of Hubbard to the claim the honour.

There is Claypool, a native of Abbotsford, B.C., who, as a large receiver in his senior 12 months, was named MVP of the much-ballyhooed Notre Dame Fighting Irish. He led the Irish with 66 receptions for 1,037 yards and 13 TDs.

There is Gallimore, a senior out of Ottawa, who was a very first-crew all-Large 12 pick immediately after commencing all 14 game titles at defensive tackle, earning 30 tackles, with a career-best 7.5 tackles for decline and four sacks, and forcing two fumbles.

And there is Ogbongbemiga, who had a 100 tackles, 15.5 tackles for a decline, five sacks and one compelled fumble and additional a person a lot more sack and a fumble recovery in the Texas Bowl all through his junior season.

But …

“Slim to none,” reported Ogbongbemiga, with a chuckle, about his probabilities of profitable the Jon Cornish Award. “My teammate’s heading to acquire it since it is apparent. If he doesn’t, then voters have to have a check-up or some thing, because what he did on the industry was unheard of. It should not even be close.

“But this is almost certainly the very best course up for this award,” continued the Notre Dame Large University grad. “To me, you have got two probable 1st-round draft picks with Neville and Chase. They’re pushing major 5 in their positions for the NFL Draft. It’s possibly likely to be the greatest team when you say ‘next-degree talent.’”

Jim Mullin, the president of Football Canada, provides that the talent of the Cornish candidates goes beyond the 5 finalists.

“This earlier year is probably the greatest single season for Canadians in the background of NCAA football,” Mullin claimed. “It’s not just these 5 gentlemen who are at the head of the course but also the top rated 20 who acquired votes on the first ballot, which implies there is significant Canadian depth throughout the board.”

But past tumble, they had been all guiding Hubbard as significantly as Canuck performances go.

“It is an honour to stand for my city, my province, and even my region,” Hubbard claimed. “To be thought of as a single of the very best Canadian football gamers in the NCAA is a thing only a few get to do so I know how particular this is. Thank you to all people that has supported me and assisted me accomplish my plans. I hope I can symbolize Canada on an even bigger stage.”

The Bev Facey higher school grad led the FBS in speeding yards for each game (161.1), 200-yard rushing game titles and all-intent yards for each video game.

Hubbard was an unanimous all-American, the Significant 12 offensive player of the 12 months, a finalist for the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award and just one of three national finalists for the Doak Walker Award.

His period full of 2,094 rushing yards ranks 16th in FBS historical past and third in Massive 12 Conference record.

He rushed for much more than 100 yards in every of his past 11 game titles, which was the longest lively streak in the country.

And his 2,094 speeding yards set the next-best single-period overall in Oklahoma Condition history, trailing only Barry Sanders’ Heisman Trophy year of 1988.

“He puts off these kinds of a major vibe — he’s major when it is time to be serious,” Ogbongbemiga explained of Hubbard. “But he’s goofy. It’s so amusing — he’s a humble man, but he’s this sort of a clown, and a great deal of people today really do not know that aspect of him.

“But he’s just a usual particular person — a typical guy from Edmonton. He’s just a typical guy who’s definitely speedy.”

And greatest of all, he’s Canadian.

“He loves his poutine — he’s constantly talking about poutine and all all those Canadian issues,” Ogbongbemiga reported.

“It’s insane,” Hubbard’s teammate added. “Because we kind of went from significant faculty taking part in against every single other to college playing together. We’re just seeking to put the province of Alberta on the map. I want Oklahoma State to be exactly where all the greatest Canadian youngsters want to go due to our exploits.

“It’s just a blessing to attempt and make our Canadian fanbase and try and get them tuned in to NCAA soccer. I just hope to keep on supplying inspiration for men and women in Alberta and enhance recognition of Canadians taking part in in the NCAA.”

